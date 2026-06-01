 Dua Lipa Marries Callum Turner In London: What's The Age Gap Between Newlyweds?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDua Lipa Marries Callum Turner In London: What's The Age Gap Between Newlyweds?

Dua Lipa Marries Callum Turner In London: What's The Age Gap Between Newlyweds?

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner surprised fans after secretly getting married at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Sunday, May 31. The private ceremony was attended by a small group of loved ones. Dua is 30 years old, while Callum is 36, making the age difference between the couple roughly five and a half years.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, June 01, 2026, 05:01 PM IST
Dua Lipa Marries Callum Turner In London: What's The Age Gap Between Newlyweds?
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner Age Gap | Photo Via Instagram

Global pop star Dua Lipa took fans by surprise after secretly tying the knot with her longtime boyfriend, British actor Callum Turner, in an intimate ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Sunday, May 31, attended by a small group of friends and family members. The wedding marks a major milestone in the couple's relationship, which first came into the spotlight in January 2024.

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner Officially Married!

The viral photos show Dua and Callum leaving the civil ceremony hand in hand, as their loved ones throw confetti and flower petals on each side of the stairs. For the occasion, Lipa wore custom Schiaparelli haute couture, which she complemented with matching gloves and Christian Louboutin shoes, and an oversized white hat by Stephen Jones, while Turner opted for a navy Ferragamo suit.

Check it out:

Read Also
Dua Lipa And Callum Turner Get Married In London; Wedding Pictures Go Viral
Dua Lipa And Callum Turner Get Married In London; Wedding Pictures Go Viral

As of now, Dua Lipa has not officially shared wedding photos on her social media.

Read Also
Dua Lipa Thanks Fans, Shares Unseen Photos As She Bids Goodbye After Mumbai Concert
Dua Lipa Thanks Fans, Shares Unseen Photos As She Bids Goodbye After Mumbai Concert

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner Age Gap

The singer, born on 22 August 1995 in London, United Kingdom, is 30 years old, while her husband Callum, born on 15 February 1990 in Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom, is 36. The age gap between the newlyweds is approximately five and a half years, with Dua being younger than Callum.

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner Relationship Timeline

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's dating rumours first surfaced in January 2024 when she attended an afterparty for the premiere of Callum's film project, Argylle. On Christmas 2024, the couple made it Instagram official, with Dua sharing a set of holiday dumps, one of which was a picture she took with Callum in a car.

Later in 2025, Dua sparked engagement rumours with Callum after she was spotted wearing a chunky gold ring, which was a 2-carat round-cut diamond engagement ring, which she eventually confirmed on June 12, 2025.

Reports state that couple is also planning a second wedding celebration at the Villa Igiea in Palermo, Italy

Follow us on