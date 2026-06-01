Dua Lipa Marries Callum Turner In London: What's The Age Gap Between Newlyweds?

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner Age Gap | Photo Via Instagram

Global pop star Dua Lipa took fans by surprise after secretly tying the knot with her longtime boyfriend, British actor Callum Turner, in an intimate ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Sunday, May 31, attended by a small group of friends and family members. The wedding marks a major milestone in the couple's relationship, which first came into the spotlight in January 2024.

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner Officially Married!

The viral photos show Dua and Callum leaving the civil ceremony hand in hand, as their loved ones throw confetti and flower petals on each side of the stairs. For the occasion, Lipa wore custom Schiaparelli haute couture, which she complemented with matching gloves and Christian Louboutin shoes, and an oversized white hat by Stephen Jones, while Turner opted for a navy Ferragamo suit.

Check it out:

Read Also Dua Lipa And Callum Turner Get Married In London; Wedding Pictures Go Viral

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As of now, Dua Lipa has not officially shared wedding photos on her social media.

Read Also Dua Lipa Thanks Fans, Shares Unseen Photos As She Bids Goodbye After Mumbai Concert

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner Age Gap

The singer, born on 22 August 1995 in London, United Kingdom, is 30 years old, while her husband Callum, born on 15 February 1990 in Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom, is 36. The age gap between the newlyweds is approximately five and a half years, with Dua being younger than Callum.

they are married ❤︎ pic.twitter.com/RVUuPCJl59 — dua lipa crave (@addictionlipa) May 31, 2026

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner Relationship Timeline

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's dating rumours first surfaced in January 2024 when she attended an afterparty for the premiere of Callum's film project, Argylle. On Christmas 2024, the couple made it Instagram official, with Dua sharing a set of holiday dumps, one of which was a picture she took with Callum in a car.

Later in 2025, Dua sparked engagement rumours with Callum after she was spotted wearing a chunky gold ring, which was a 2-carat round-cut diamond engagement ring, which she eventually confirmed on June 12, 2025.

Reports state that couple is also planning a second wedding celebration at the Villa Igiea in Palermo, Italy