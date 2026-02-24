 'Driver Was Almost Sleeping...': Meerra Chopraa Shares 'Scary' Experience With Uber, Claims She Was Charged For 6 Hours Despite Early Drop
Actress Meerra Chopraa, shared a 'scary' experience with Uber India, alleging she booked a six-hour cab early morning but found the vehicle dusty and smelly, and the driver drowsy while driving. In her post, she wrote that she left within 20 minutes yet was charged for six hours, calling the company’s response 'disgusting.'

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
Meerra Chopraa Shares 'Scary' Experience With Uber | Photo Via Instagram

Priyanka Chopra's cousin, actress Meerra Chopraa, has shared a 'scary' experience with Uber India, alleging that she booked a cab for six hours early in the morning. She claimed the vehicle arrived dusty and smelly, and that the driver appeared drowsy while driving, raising serious safety concerns.

Meerra Chopraa Shares 'Scary' Experience With Uber

Taking to her official X (Twitter) handle on Tuesday, February 24, Meerra wrote, "Had a massively scary unfortunate experience with @Uber @Uber_India. Booked a cab fr 6 hrs early morning. Driver came dirty with a stinking and dusty car. When i asked him why the car is stinking i realised hes not able to talk also coz he was almost sleeping while driving."

Check it out:

article-image

'Safety Standards In India With Public Transport Is Deeply Compromised'

She shared that she got out of the cab within 20 minutes and booked another ride, alleging that Uber still charged her for the full six hours despite the early drop-off. Chopraa added, "Safety standards in our country with public transport is deeply compromised and in situations like this companies like @Uber are trying to make money. Disgusting!!"

Work Front

The actress made her Tamil debut with the 2005 film Anbe Aaruyire, in which she starred opposite S. J. Surya. She later appeared in the Telugu film Bangaram, starring opposite Pawan Kalyan, followed by her critically acclaimed performance in M. S. Raju’s Vaana.

Later, in 2016, she made her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt’s 1920 London: Fear Strikes Again, alongside Sharman Joshi. She also starred in Satish Kaushik’s Gang of Ghosts.

Meerra played Anjali Dangle in the 2019 film Section 375, alongside Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha.

Recently, she produced her first feature film, Gandhi Talks, a silent film featuring music composed by A. R. Rahman.

