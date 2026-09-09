Drishyam The Conclusion Trailer Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Is The Ace Of Spades In Ajay Devgn-Tabu's Crime Thriller | File photo

We got a glimpse of Vijay Salgaonkar's final story with the trailer launch of Drishyam: The Conclusion today. The third film of the crime thriller franchise sees the return of Ajay Devgn as Vijay, alongside Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, and Rajat Kapoor in their respective roles. Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat are the new additions to the franchise.

The trailer show us all the familiar players returning in the cat-and-mouse game to take it to its concluding stage. The Salgaonkar's are worried thinking what strong evidence do the police have against them, with the plot thickening with a new player in the game- Jaideep in the form of SP Crime Branch. And Jaideep is certainly the ace of spades in this third part, who adds the punch in it.

While Rajat's character wants justice, for Tabu justice isn't enough, she wants revenge. The one scene which stands out in the trailer is the face-off between Ajay and Jaideep. He plays out a human lie detector, in front of the entire family, and that is the scene which stands out.

Celebrating the franchise's scale, fandom and legacy, the makers brought Drishyam The Conclusion back to where it all began: Goa, the world synonymous with Vijay Salgaonkar and his unforgettable story. The trailer launch became an immersive Drishyam experience, taking the media and influencers through iconic locations from the films (Goa Police Headquarters, The Salgaonkar house), stepping straight into Vijay Salgaonkar’s world, before culminating in the trailer unveiling in Panaji with the cast and makers.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is written by Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan, and Parveez Shaikh. The production is backed by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, with Star Studio18 presenting the film, which shall release in cinemas on October 2, 2026, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.