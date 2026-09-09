Lust Stories 3 Trailer: 'Itna Bland...', 'This Is Better'; Netflix's Anthology Gets Mixed Reactions From Netizens, 'Kandivali' Mention Grabs Attention

Lust Stories 3 Trailer | Instagram

The trailer of Netflix's anthology Lust Stories 3 has been released. It stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Apte, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Gurfateh Pirzada, Sana Thampi, Ali Fazal, Radhika Madan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Siddharth. The anthology is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra, and Vishal Bhardwaj. Seasons 1 and 2 of the anthology had grabbed everyone's attention, so the expectations from season 3 are also quite high.

The trailer is decent and gives us a hint of what each story will offer. When it comes to performances, Aditi and Radhika steal the show. Also, the mention of the Mumbai suburb area, Kandivali, has grabbed our attention. Watch the trailer below...

Netizens Review Lust Stories 3 Trailer

Reacting to the trailer, a netizen commented, "I think this is better season (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Kuch samjha nahi trailer..started well but bad me it became random (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Itna bland trailer ..chupane ke chakkar me gobar cut Kiya hai (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Lust Stories 3 Release Date

Lust Stories 3 is all set to premiere on Netflix on September 18, 2026. We are sure the fans of the franchise are eagerly looking forward to watching it.

Lust Stories – Netflix's Anthology

Season 1 of Lust Stories was directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar. It starred actors like Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar, Manisha Koirala, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Akash Thosar, and Neha Dhupia.

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Season 2 was directed by R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh. The anthology starred Tamannaah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur, Kumud Mishra, Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, Neena Gupta, Kajol, Tillotama Shome, and Vijay Varma.

Lust Stories 3 is helmed by some amazing directors and features many talented actors. So, let's wait and watch how it turns out to be.