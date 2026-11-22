Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection | YouTube

Audiences who missed Ajay Devgn's crime thriller in cinemas can soon watch it from the comfort of their homes. Drishyam: The Conclusion is the sequel to Drishyam 2 (2022). Unlike its predecessors, the film features an original storyline and is not narratively connected to its Malayalam counterpart.

The film was released in theatres on October 2, 2026, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. It received positive reviews from critics and emerged as the third-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026, the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of the year and the 11th-highest-grossing Hindi film domestically.

OTT Release Date And Platform

Drishyam: The Conclusion will begin streaming on Netflix on Friday, November 27, 2026.

Alongside Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Jaideep Ahlawat, the film features Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav in pivotal roles.

The film's music is composed by Ravi Basrur, Rochak Kohli and Karma, with lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Karma. The background score is composed by Amar Mohile.

Jaideep Ahlawat stepped into the film after Akshaye Khanna exited the project shortly before filming began. The trailer, released in September, introduced Ahlawat as SP Crime Branch Rajveer Singh Tomar, who is determined to uncover Vijay's secrets.

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What Is The Film About?

Drishyam: The Conclusion is the final chapter of the Hindi Drishyam franchise. Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, who previously outsmarted the police in the Sam Deshmukh case.

Tabu reprises her role as Meera Deshmukh, who remains determined to uncover the truth about what happened to her son. Meanwhile, a fresh investigation begins under the leadership of SP Rajveer Singh Tomar, played by Jaideep Ahlawat.

The film also features Kamlesh Sawant as SI Laxmikant Gaitonde, Saurabh Shukla as Murad Ali, Samvedna Suwalka as Advocate Gayatri Mohan, Nishant Singh as SI Shiv Kulkarni, Neha Joshi as ASI Jenny Thomas and Ajeet Singh as Raghu Naik, among others.

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