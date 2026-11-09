Drishyam Star Ishita Dutta Recalls Childhood Diwali Traditions, Talks About Family Time And Why She Avoids Bursting Crackers - FPJ EXCLUSIVE

Drishyam Star Ishita Dutta |

For Ishita Dutta Diwali symbolises having a fabulous time with loves ones. “Diwali, like every year, is going to be full of lights, lots of diyas, rangoli, flowers, puja at home, sweets, and completely going crazy with food. We love introducing these cultures and customs to our kids. They really enjoy it. Especially the puja, making flowers wala rangoli,” she shared with us.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Ishita spills the beans on why she loves celebrating Diwali and more.

When asked about how she would be spending the special day, Ishita said, “We spend time with family. In the evening, we go for a bit to our friend's house for Diwali get together which happens every year. And then again in the night, my mom, dad and I, we go to Kalibari for Kalipuja, that’s at Bangur Nagar. We do the puja, have bhog and come back. That's very, very simple, but one of our favourites.”

The Drishyam actress added, “The best part about Diwali are the lights. The entire city is lit up. You go to any street, it’s so beautiful. I have always enjoyed lighting up my house with my father. That was like our custom. In fact, today I’m going to be doing that with my kids. So now doing the same thing with my child where my dad is now putting the lights and my kids are watching. It just gives me so much happiness. It’s just very, very nostalgic.”

She then spoke about her most memorable Diwali. “We used to have Lakshmi puja at home when we were in Jamshedpur. So we used to make nariyal ka ladoos. So we still make those ladoos. My mom will be making the mithai and we shape it so me and my dad would sit together and we would shape it. Of course, the kids are too young to do that. But now they are sitting around waiting for the ladoos to be made so they can eat it.”

Sweet treat

Ishita loves the dessert prepared by her mother. “My favorite mithai is nariyal ka ladoo because my mom makes it every year and I really, really like it and hoping to make that for my kids very, very soon. This year also, nani is going to make it and we'll be shaping the ladoos, and my kids are going to be enjoying the treat,” she said.

No more crackers

Ishita doesn’t burst crackers anymore. “I used to long ago when I was a child. But in the last 15, 20 years I haven’t. I have max I think maybe one or two phuljhadis, that’s about it. And I always advise people to at least, if not completely stop, reduce because it causes a lot of pollution and noise pollution,” she concluded.