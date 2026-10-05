Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: After Fantastic Weekend, Will Ajay Devgn Starrer Pass The Monday Test?

Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection | YouTube

Abhishek Pathak's Drishyam The Conclusion, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Jaideep Ahlawat, took the box office by storm during the weekend. The film took an opening of Rs. 62 crore net at the box office in India. On Saturday, it dropped and earned Rs. 53.50 crore net, but on its third day, Sunday, it once again showed a jump and collected Rs. 61 crore net. In just three days, the film surpassed the Rs. 150 crore mark at the box office in India. But now, all eyes are on the film's Monday collection.

As per early estimates, we can expect Drishyam The Conclusion to collect around Rs. 15-18 crore at the box office on its fourth day, Monday. However, if the footfalls in the night shows are better, the collection can be more as well. For now, we can expect Drishyam The Conclusion to collect around Rs. 190-195 crore at the box office in just four days.

Drishyam The Conclusion Worldwide Box Office Collection

Drishyam The Conclusion has crossed the Rs. 200 crore mark at the box office when it comes to its worldwide gross collection. The film, in three days, minted Rs. 272.80 crore gross worldwide.

Drishyam The Conclusion Budget

The makers of the film have not yet officially announced the budget, but according to reports, Drishyam The Conclusion was made on a budget of Rs. 110 crore. So, it has already surpassed its budget and is set to become a huge hit at the box office.

Drishyam The Conclusion Review

Drishyam The Conclusion has received mostly positive reviews. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "The movie stays true to its name, showing only what you need to see at that point, and revealing the rest later. Check it out to see a few more ways on how to trick the system, when it's stacked against you."