Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn's Film Earns ₹61 Crore, Crosses ₹150 Crore Mark In India

Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 3 | Photo Via YouTube

Drishyam: The Conclusion, starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav, who reprise their respective roles from the earlier installment, has continued its strong run at the box office. The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj in key new roles. Released on October 2, the thriller has been receiving positive reactions on social media and has maintained strong audience interest through its opening weekend.

Drishyam: The Conclusion Day 3 Box Office Collection

According to the figures on Sacnilk, Drishyam: The Conclusion collected Rs 61.00 crore net in India on Day 3 from 17,323 shows, registering a 14% growth over its Day 2 collection. The film's India net collection now stands at Rs 176.50 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 211.80 crore.

The film has also performed strongly overseas. It earned Rs 20 crore on Day 3, taking its overseas gross total to Rs 61 crore. Its worldwide gross collection currently stands at an impressive Rs 272.80 crore. With these numbers, the film has crossed the Rs 150 crore net mark in India and the Rs 250 crore worldwide gross milestone within just three days.

Drishyam: The Conclusion Budget

While the makers have not officially disclosed the film's budget, reports suggest that Drishyam: The Conclusion was made at a production cost of around Rs 110 crore.

The Day 3 performance is exceptionally strong when viewed against the reported budget. With an estimated production cost of Rs 110 crore, the film has already grossed more than Rs 272 crore worldwide in just three days.

Drishyam: The Conclusion Review

Drishyam: The Conclusion has received mostly positive reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "The movie stays true to its name, showing only what you need to see at that point, and revealing the rest later. Check it out to see a few more ways on how to trick the system, when it's stacked against you."