Drishyam 3, Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Prediction: Will Both Movies Show A Good Jump On Saturday?

Drishyam 3, Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection | Instagram

Mohanlal starrer Malayalam film Drishyam 3 was released on Thursday, and it took a good start at the box office with a collection of Rs. 15.85 crore net in India. However, on day two, it dropped and collected Rs. 11.05 crore net, taking the total to Rs. 26.90 crore net.

On Friday, Hindi film Chand Mera Dil, starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, was released. It took a low opening of Rs. 3 crore net in India. So, now, all eyes are on Saturday's box office collection of these movies.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction

As per early estimates, we can expect Drishyam 3 to be steady at the box office and not show a huge jump on Saturday. For now, we can expect it to collect around Rs. 10–12 crore net on its day three. However, if the footfalls are better in the night shows, the collection can be more as well.

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

Meanwhile, Chand Mera Dil is definitely going to collect a better amount. As per early estimates, we can expect the movie to collect around Rs. 4–5 crore on its second day. So, the two-day total can be around Rs. 7–8 crore.

Drishyam 3 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3.5 stars to Drishyam 3, and wrote, "Drishyam 3 may not surpass the ingenious precision of its predecessor, but it understands the tragic burden of living inside one’s own alibi. The film succeeds because it recognises that secrets do not disappear with time. They simply become family traditions."

Chand Mera Dil Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Chand Mera Dil 3.5 stars and wrote, "Watch this film purely for the onscreen passion with which Lakshya and Ananya Panday approached the seamless love story and for their near-realistic performances."