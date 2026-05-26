Drishyam 3, Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Prediction: After Monday's Drop, Will Both Films Show A Jump On Tuesday?

Drishyam 3, Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection | YouTube

Mohanlal starrer Malayalam film Drishyam 3 was released on Thursday, and it had a decent extended weekend (four-day) at the box office. However, on Monday, the movie showed a drop and collected Rs. 7.70 crore. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday and Lakshya starrer Chand Mera Dil had an average first weekend at the ticket windows, and on its fourth day, the movie dropped and earned only Rs. 2.25 crore.

Usually, on Tuesday, due to lower ticket prices, movies show a good jump at the box office. So, now, all eyes are on the movies' Tuesday collection.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction

As per early estimates, we can expect that Drishyam 3 will collect around Rs. 6.50-7 crore at the box office on Tuesday. So, the total collection can be around Rs. 68-69 crore.

Drishyam 3 Budget

According to reports, the Mohanlal directorial is made on a budget of Rs. 100 crore. So, a collection of around Rs. 70 crore net in India in six days is a decent number. However, the film surely needs to be steady at the box office in the coming days.

When it comes to Drishyam 3's worldwide gross collection, the movie has already minted Rs. 156.84 crore, which is a fantastic number.

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction

Chand Mera Dil is expected to be steady at the box office on its day five. The Ananya Panday and Lakshya-starrer might collect around Rs. 2-2.25 crore on Tuesday, taking the five-day total to Rs. 15-15.25 crore.

Chand Mera Dil Budget

The makers of Chand Mera Dil have not yet officially announced the budget of the movie. However, according to reports, the film's budget is around Rs. 30–40 crore.

So, a collection of around Rs. 15 crore in five days is a bit underwhelming. However, there's no big film releasing this Friday, so that might help Chand Mera Dil to collect a good amount during the second weekend.