Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Mohanlal's Film Falls Nearly 47% On Monday After Strong Weekend

Drishyam 3 witnessed a sharp drop at the box office on its first Monday (May 25) after enjoying a solid opening weekend. The Mohanlal-starrer collected Rs 7.35 crore net in India on Day 5 across 4,684 shows, recording a 46.9 per cent decline compared to Sunday’s Rs 13.85 crore net collection.

According to Drishyam 3, the film had opened on a strong note on Thursday with Rs 15.85 crore and maintained decent momentum over the weekend despite a drop on Friday. It earned Rs 11.05 crore on Day 2, followed by a jump to Rs 13.70 crore on Saturday and Rs 13.85 crore on Sunday. However, the usual weekday slowdown seems to have impacted the film considerably on Monday.

So far, the film’s total India net collection stands at Rs 61.80 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 71.74 crore. Overseas too, the thriller has performed impressively. On Day 5, the film collected Rs 6 crore overseas, taking its international gross total to Rs 84.40 crore. With this, the worldwide gross collection now stands at a massive Rs 156.14 crore.

Among all languages, the Malayalam version continued to dominate the business on Monday with Rs 6.45 crore. The Telugu version collected Rs 55 lakh, while Tamil earned Rs 25 lakh and Kannada added Rs 10 lakh.

According to reports, the film has been made on a budget of around Rs 100 crore. While the worldwide numbers are impressive, the film will now need to maintain stability during the weekdays to continue its strong theatrical run and recover its costs comfortably.

Directed as the third installment in the popular franchise, Drishyam 3 opened to mixed reviews from critics. The review by The Free Press Journal gave the film 3.5 stars and stated, “Drishyam 3 may not surpass the ingenious precision of its predecessor, but it understands the tragic burden of living inside one’s own alibi. The film succeeds because it recognises that secrets do not disappear with time. They simply become family traditions.”