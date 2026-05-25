Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: After A Good Weekend, Will Mohanlal Starrer Pass The Monday Test?

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection | Instagram

Malayalam film Drishyam 3 was released on Thursday, and it took a good start at the box office. The movie dropped on Friday, but once again showed a decent jump on Saturday and Sunday. The Mohanlal starrer, during its first extended weekend (four days), collected Rs. 54.45 crore. Now, all eyes are on the film's fifth-day collection.

As per early estimates, we can expect Drishyam 3 to show a drop at the box office on its first Monday and earn around Rs. 5-6 crore. So, in five days, the movie might collect around Rs. 60 crore.

Drishyam 3 Budget

According to reports, Drishyam 3 is made on a budget of Rs. 100 crore. So, the film surely needs to continue to do well at the box office during weekdays as well.

However, if we look at the film's worldwide gross collection, it has crossed its budget. According to Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 has collected Rs. 141.23 crore gross worldwide in four days, which is surely a fantastic number. But, when it comes to box office collection net in India, the movie is yet to even reach near its budget.

Drishyam 3 Review

Drishyam 3 received mixed reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Drishyam 3 may not surpass the ingenious precision of its predecessor, but it understands the tragic burden of living inside one’s own alibi. The film succeeds because it recognises that secrets do not disappear with time. They simply become family traditions."

Mohanlal Thanks Fans

On Thursday, Mohanlal had thanked his fans on X (Twitter). He tweeted, "Drishyam 3 was made with immense love, passion, and gratitude, and seeing that love come back through your response has been deeply moving. Your reviews, your words, and the emotions you have shared mean far more to me than any number ever can."

Drishyam 3 was made with immense love, passion, and gratitude, and seeing that love come back through your response has been deeply moving. Your reviews, your words, and the emotions you have shared mean far more to me than any number ever can. Thank you for watching, for… pic.twitter.com/TklQuOpnZA — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) May 21, 2026

He further wrote, "Thank you for watching, for connecting, for feeling every moment, and for embracing Georgekutty and family as your own (sic)."