Drishyam 3 Box Office Report Day 6: Mohanlal's Film Sees Weekday Drop, Earns ₹68.60 Crore In India

Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 3 continues to perform well at the box office despite witnessing the usual weekday slowdown. The much-awaited Malayalam thriller collected Rs 6.45 crore net in India on Day 6 (Tuesday, May 26) across 4,668 shows.

According to Sacnilk, the latest collection marks a 16.2 per cent drop compared to Day 5 earnings of Rs 7.70 crore.

With this, the film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 68.60 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 79.62 crore in just six days. The film has also been performing strongly in the overseas market.

On Day 6, Drishyam 3 earned Rs 6 crore overseas, taking the total international gross collection to Rs 90.70 crore so far. The film’s total worldwide gross collection has now touched an impressive Rs 170.32 crore.

Released on Thursday (May 21), the third installment of the popular Drishyam franchise enjoyed a solid extended opening weekend. The film collected Rs 15.85 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 11.05 crore on Day 2. Collections picked up again during the weekend, with the film earning Rs 13.70 crore on Saturday and Rs 13.85 crore on Sunday. However, like most films, it witnessed a drop on Monday and Tuesday.

Here’s the day-wise India net box office breakdown:

Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 15.85 crore

Day 2 (Friday): Rs 11.05 crore

Day 3 (Saturday): Rs 13.70 crore

Day 4 (Sunday): Rs 13.85 crore

Day 5 (Monday): Rs 7.70 crore

Day 6 (Tuesday): Rs 6.45 crore

Among language-wise collections, Malayalam contributed the highest with Rs 59.05 crore, followed by Telugu with Rs 5.85 crore, Tamil with Rs 2.60 crore, and Kannada with Rs 1.10 crore.

According to reports, Drishyam 3 has been mounted on a budget of around Rs 100 crore. While the film’s six-day performance is considered decent, trade experts believe it will need to maintain steady collections over the next few days to emerge as a major box office success.

Directed as the third installment in the franchise, the film opened to mixed reviews from critics. The review by The Free Press Journal gave the film 3.5 stars and stated, “Drishyam 3 may not surpass the ingenious precision of its predecessor, but it understands the tragic burden of living inside one’s own alibi. The film succeeds because it recognises that secrets do not disappear with time. They simply become family traditions.”