Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Mohanlal's Film Shows 2.3% Growth, Total Reaches ₹87.38 Crore

Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 continued its steady run at the box office and has now shown slight growth in collections on its first Wednesday (May 27). After witnessing expected weekday drops earlier this week, the Malayalam thriller managed to record an upward trend on Day 7, indicating that audience interest in the franchise still remains strong.

According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 6.65 crore net in India on Day 7 across 4,721 shows. The Wednesday collection marks a 2.3 per cent growth compared to its Day 6 earnings of Rs 6.50 crore. With this, the film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 75.30 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 87.38 crore.

Overseas too, the film has continued to perform well. On Day 7, Drishyam 3 earned Rs 5 crore overseas, taking its total international gross collection to Rs 95.70 crore. The worldwide gross collection of the film has now climbed to an impressive Rs 183.08 crore within just seven days of release.

The Malayalam version once again contributed the majority of the film’s earnings on Wednesday with Rs 5.85 crore. The Telugu dubbed version collected Rs 50 lakh, while the Tamil version earned Rs 20 lakh. The Kannada version added another Rs 10 lakh to the tally.

Here’s the day-wise India net collection of the film so far:

Day 1 (Thursday) – Rs 15.85 crore

Day 2 (Friday) – Rs 11.05 crore

Day 3 (Saturday) – Rs 13.70 crore

Day 4 (Sunday) – Rs 13.85 crore

Day 5 (Monday) – Rs 7.70 crore

Day 6 (Tuesday) – Rs 6.50 crore

Day 7 (Wednesday) – Rs 6.65 crore

Mounted on a reported budget of around Rs 100 crore, the film has already recovered a significant portion of its cost. Trade experts believe the movie now needs to maintain stable collections during the second weekend to emerge as a major blockbuster.

Directed as the third installment in the franchise, Drishyam 3 opened to mixed reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, “Drishyam 3 may not surpass the ingenious precision of its predecessor, but it understands the tragic burden of living inside one’s own alibi. The film succeeds because it recognises that secrets do not disappear with time. They simply become family traditions.”