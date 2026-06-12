Dridam On OTT: Where To Watch Shane Nigam's Malayalam Thriller Film Online?

Dridam On OTT |

Malayalam cinema continues to attract audiences with its gripping storytelling, and Dridam is one of the latest thrillers generating interest among movie enthusiasts. Featuring Shane Nigam in the lead role, the film blends suspense, drama, and emotional depth. It is written by Linto Devasia and Jomon John and directed by debutant filmmaker Martin Joseph Tharakunnel.

Dridam, a mystery thriller, is now available for streaming on JioHotstar. The film was released in theatres on May 8, 2026. Audiences can watch it in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. The streaming platform shared a glimpse of the film on X and wrote, "Shane Nigam as Vijay — the right fit for the world of Dridam. #Dridam is now streaming on JioHotstar. Watch in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada."

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Dridam follows Vijay (Shane Nigam), an inexperienced officer assigned to a seemingly tranquil village in Kerala. His peaceful existence swiftly unravels when a decaying corpse is discovered, a nearby business is burgled, and additional bodies begin to surface, forcing him to solve the cases quickly. The film explores themes of resilience, determination, and the consequences of difficult choices. Shane Nigam's performance has been widely praised, with fans applauding his ability to portray complex characters with authenticity and intensity.

The Malayalam thriller features Shane Nigam, Vinod Bose, Shobi Thilakan, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Prashanth Murali, Mathew Varghese, Kottayam Ramesh, Dinesh Prabhakar, Krishna Prabha, Saniya Fathima, and Nandan Unni in pivotal roles. Dridam marks the directorial debut of Martin Joseph, who previously worked as a longtime assistant director to Jeethu Joseph, the creator of Drishyam.

Shane Nigam has established himself as one of the most talented young actors in Malayalam cinema through acclaimed films such as Kumbalangi Nights, Ishq, Bhoothakaalam, and RDX. His presence in Dridam has further heightened anticipation among viewers who enjoy character-driven thrillers.