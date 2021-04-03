Dressed to chill: Five fashion designers talk about changing trends in COVID times

Airport looks have definitely become less relevant lately mainly due to travel restrictions. Before the pandemic happened, airport looks had evolved into a huge thing and celebrities were wearing outfits of big designers. Now it’s much more casual and comfortable — denims with tee shirts, joggers and sweatshirts, a designer fanny bag and designer masks too. Keeping it comfortable yet stylish is the new normal for airport looks.

What’s new in the celeb closet?

Masks. Everyone has started investing in masks. Celebrities are flaunting designer masks from Burberry, Louis Vuitton, etc. Some are opting for sustainable masks as well. Versatile pieces such as cool denims, stylish pullovers and dresses that can be worn multiple times and are more homely, are ‘in’ too. Since most of the times they are indoors, they are opting for toned down looks rather that extravagant pieces.

Trending colours and silhouettes

Lately, a lot of pastel colours are emerging on the latest fashion trends. While black and whites are classics that never go out of style, we are also seeing colours in basic clothing like track suits, denims and jackets.

Silhouettes are more relaxed and free-flowing, cropped cardigans with high waisted denims are trending lately amongst the young lot. Designer hoodies, maxi dresses and joggers are seen more on celebrities on their regular days.

3 biggest challenges as a stylist

One of the main challenges is to source international looks due to lockdowns happening in multiple countries and designer houses operating at very low capacity. Stylists are focusing on sourcing from local brands more now as compared to international ones.

Due to the restrictions on shoots, things are not happening last minute anymore. One must be more organised due to Covid testing and multiple sanitising processes.

More local brands have emerged in Indian fashion industry in the last year as the demand for more versatile and sustainable fashion have increased.

Eshaa Amiin