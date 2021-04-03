Dressed to chill: Five fashion designers talk about changing trends in COVID times

Aastha Sharma
“Before the pandemic, celebrities wore outfits of big designers for the airport look. Now it’s more casual.”
Outfits Bollywood celebs are opting for at Zoom events
A more casual, toned down look which does not require a lot of heavy makeup and glamming up is in. Since its a zoom event held indoors — most likely at their own houses — celebrities choose to keep it simple and crisp.
The airport look
Airport looks have definitely become less relevant lately mainly due to travel restrictions. Before the pandemic happened, airport looks had evolved into a huge thing and celebrities were wearing outfits of big designers. Now it’s much more casual and comfortable — denims with tee shirts, joggers and sweatshirts, a designer fanny bag and designer masks too. Keeping it comfortable yet stylish is the new normal for airport looks.
What’s new in the celeb closet?
Masks. Everyone has started investing in masks. Celebrities are flaunting designer masks from Burberry, Louis Vuitton, etc. Some are opting for sustainable masks as well. Versatile pieces such as cool denims, stylish pullovers and dresses that can be worn multiple times and are more homely, are ‘in’ too. Since most of the times they are indoors, they are opting for toned down looks rather that extravagant pieces.
Trending colours and silhouettes
Lately, a lot of pastel colours are emerging on the latest fashion trends. While black and whites are classics that never go out of style, we are also seeing colours in basic clothing like track suits, denims and jackets.
Silhouettes are more relaxed and free-flowing, cropped cardigans with high waisted denims are trending lately amongst the young lot. Designer hoodies, maxi dresses and joggers are seen more on celebrities on their regular days.
3 biggest challenges as a stylist
One of the main challenges is to source international looks due to lockdowns happening in multiple countries and designer houses operating at very low capacity. Stylists are focusing on sourcing from local brands more now as compared to international ones.
Due to the restrictions on shoots, things are not happening last minute anymore. One must be more organised due to Covid testing and multiple sanitising processes.
More local brands have emerged in Indian fashion industry in the last year as the demand for more versatile and sustainable fashion have increased.
Eshaa Amiin
“Makeup is still important because the face is what you pretty much see at a Zoom event.”
Outfits Bollywood celebs are opting for at Zoom events
Celebs have been opting for very easy lounge and athleisure wear. For instance, the top half of the T-shirt or any other top half of a garment that has some unique detail or elements like a cool neckline. In terms of accessorising, they are keeping it very simple, maybe just a hoop. Makeup is still important because the face is what you pretty much see at a Zoom event.
The airport look
When the flights opened up again, actors wore PPE suits, but not anymore. The actors have become bold at least when they enter and exit the airport. Their style is pretty much athleisure sweatshirts, hoodies with either denims or joggers with boots. A sporty crop with oversized denims — the emphasis is on comfort. Not many are wearing shorts, they are more into pants.
Trending colours and silhouettes
We have seen a lot of happy colours this season from pretty pastels to bright pinks to lavenders because people need cheering.
What’s new in the celeb closet?
Since March 2020, comfort athleisure mix ‘n’ matching and keeping things very loungie are the trends. Women are picking up clothes from the men’s section — oversized bombers, sweatshirts and jackets. I think it’s kind of cool.
3 biggest challenges as a stylist
International sourcing has become restricted because of many countries going into a lockdown. People have become conscious when it comes to sourcing; hygiene is an issue. Styling actors for events has become more of an exception than as a rule as there are no events, no ribbon-cutting, no red-carpet dos, happening. We have done a couple of promotions for A Suitable Boy and Khaali Peeli promotions and a few music video promotions. That’s it!
Tanya Ghavri
“Everyone has a box of masks that are interesting and which they can mix ‘n’ match with their clothes.”
Outfits Bollywood celebs are opting for at Zoom events
Blazers with a nice shirt, vibrant colours — a beautiful red or yellow — or a semi-formal look.
The airport look
Comfort has become the top priority. Athleisure is fashionable. Jeans with a nice T-shirt, blazers, along with a nice Tote bag works well.
What’s new in the celeb closet?
The first thing celebrities are adding in their wardrobes are masks. Everyone has a box of masks that are interesting, which they can mix ‘n’ match with their clothes. My personal advice is to stick with cotton masks because one doesn’t want any synthetic fabric on the face. We are back to the basics — blazers, a pair of black pants, navy pants, jeans (straight cut, skinny, boyfriend jeans) a range of bags in neutral colours like black and brown.
Trending colours and silhouettes
Shades of yellow and grey are very big this season especially grey. Also, all kinds of pastels even in Indian and bridal wear are in.
Shaleena Nathani
“A lot of brands have closed down and times have been difficult.”
Outfits Bollywood celebs are opting for at Zoom events
People are wearing more relaxed outfits. But I feel people want to wake up and dress well as it keeps the good energy charged. For the people with whom I work, nothing much has changed because dressing up and doing up one’s hair and makeup makes us feel better and helps us to get into the normal routine.
The airport look
There’s always been a dash of style in the airport look. However, on long flights, comfort and warmth is the priority. Sportswear and athleisure are back in fashion. Oversized sweaters which was a trend in the '90s are back in vogue.
What’s new in the celeb closet?
Instead of dipping into their wardrobe, celebrities are eager to wear the new things which they bought or shopped online during the pandemic. People have had the time to shop and have purchased a lot sitting at home.
Trending colours and silhouettes
Bright colours have come back so have track pants with oversized hoodies. Also, socks with sneakers (which was not a trend till recently), is in.
3 biggest challenges as a stylist
My biggest challenge is the freedom of movement — people are confined to their homes. The protocols at shoots have gone up we need to abide for the safety of others and ourselves. A lot of brands have closed down and times have been difficult. People are having to cut down on manpower. I hope this time goes past very soon and we get back to our normal lives.
Mohit Rai
“People are encouraging indigenous industries to support the local craft.”
Outfits Bollywood celebs are opting for at Zoom events
Comfort wear is the new fashion zone, it is a world-wide phenomenon. Everyone is into loungewear. Dressing up for events has honestly this year been at its nadir. Nobody is really sourcing from brands or buying any new stuff because there is no agenda. Everyone is more conscious of what they buy and how much they spend.
The airport look
The airport looks comprises track suits and protective gear. When the world faces any crisis, new trends emerge like the mackintosh and the trench coat after the world war. From the pandemic, we’ve got the masks with prints, logos, embroidery, pictures of their dogs.
Popular masks are from Louis Vuitton, Alexander Wang. A lot of people are working with Indian designer. In India and across the world, people are encouraging indigenous industries to support local craft. Honestly, this should have happened years ago — maybe this is a plus for the fashion industry. People are now more interested in promoting their own country’s designers.
Trending colours and silhouettes
People are avoiding very bright hues.