'Drenched & Dipped In Colour': Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda's Haldi Ceremony Was 'More Like Holi'; Check PICS

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Haldi |

Rashmika Mandanna has shared another set of dreamy wedding pictures, this time from her Haldi ceremony. The actress described it as “more like Haldi + Holi.” Vijay Deverakonda was seen in a floral light pink kurta paired with white wide pants, while Rashmika looked stunning in a pista-colored dress.

Adding to her charm, Rashmika accessorized with a golden maang tikka, bangles, and earrings to complement her one-sided off-shoulder outfit. She gave fans a glimpse of her arrival on a boat with Vijay, followed by the couple being showered with flowers as they celebrated their Haldi in style.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Haldi |

Uploading a slew of pictures, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "Haldi. It was more like Haldi + Holi. We were drenched and dipped in colour so much that even now my hair still carries a bit of red in it (sic)." She playfully added that she won all the games that day, as Vijju (Vijay) was on Team Bride.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Haldi |

Rashmika also thanked Mementos by ITC Hotels, Udaipur, for making the celebration perfect. She shared, "The vibe, the staff, the service, the food… everything was absolutely top-notch, and we had an absolute blast. We’ll all be back super soon… if nothing else, then just to come visit you."

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Haldi |

Rashmika Mandanna Wore Anamika Khanna At Her Haldi Ceremony

For the occasion, Rashmika donned a stunning Anamika Khanna outfit. She expressed her gratitude to the designer, writing, "@anamikakhanna.in – the one we trusted our vision with. Thank you for making it come to life."

As soon as Rashmika shared the Haldi pics, fans flooded the comments, calling them a “cute couple.” Many congratulated them warmly and gushed over their outfits and vibrant celebration.

Rashmika and Vijay recently tied the knot in a dreamy wedding on February 26, 2026. The celebrations took place in Udaipur, Rajasthan, with close friends and family in attendance. Fans have been loving the couple blending traditional Telugu and Kodava rituals.