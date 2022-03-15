'Dream come true': Shabana Azmi shares her experience of working in sci-fi series 'Halo'

Continuing to present a dynamic array of diverse genres on its stronghold catalogue, Voot Select recently confirmed that it will be streaming the Paramount+ original sci-fi series 'Halo' from March 24, 2022.

The action-packed fight scenes and exhilarating visuals of the upcoming nine-episodic series will leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

The sensational cast of 'Halo' includes Pablo Schreiber ('Orange is the New Black' fame) as the Master Chief, Spartan-117; Natascha McElhone ('The Truman' show fame) as Dr. Halsey, the brilliant, conflicted, and inscrutable creator of the Spartan super soldiers; and Jen Taylor as Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history.

The series also features notable performances by Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Grey, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy and Danny Sapani. Also joining the cast as original characters are Ryan McParland, Burn Gorman and Fiona O’Shaughnessy.

Commenting on being a part of the show, veteran actor Shabana Azmi said, “Working on this project has been a dream come true. The show deals in Artificial Intelligence, which is a completely new genre for me, hence it gave me the opportunity to learn and evolve. I thoroughly enjoyed working on set with stellar actors such as Natascha McElhone, Pablo Schreiber and Jen Taylor. The visuals in the series are stunning and I cannot wait for the release to see how it will be received by audiences across the globe.”

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 02:06 PM IST