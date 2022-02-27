Shabana Azmi's niece has 'horrible experience' with a cab ride in Mumbai, actress calls it 'unacceptable'

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi recently shared that her 21-year-old niece had to go through a horrible experience while commuting through Mumbai in a cab.

She shared a Facebook post that was put up by her niece Meghna Vishwakarma. The post read, "My Ola ride from Lower Parel to Andheri West - The cab driver accepted my ride and came to pick me up. 5 minutes into the ride, he realized there was a lot of traffic and that he’d reach home late, so he made me get off in the middle of Dadar bridge. It was late in the night, making it difficult to find another cab. I had to walk down the bridge and walk through Dadar market. It took me 2 hours to reach my destination."

"His name is Mustakin Khan +91 99670 80789. Please help, this is unacceptable," she added.

Tagging Ola cab services, Shabana wrote with the post's link that it was unacceptable on the driver's amd the company's part.

Meanwhile, the actress was recently seen enjoying the wedding festivities of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. The couple got hitched in Khandala on February 19 and the celebration was attended by their close friends and family.

In several pictures shared by both Shibani and Farhan, Shabana can be seen laughing and dancing her heart out. In one of the photos, she is even seen shaking a leg with Hrithik Roshan, who was one of the few guests at the wedding.

Shabana also shared a post on her Instagram handle welcoming Shibani to their family.

On the work front, the veteran actress was last seen in critically-acclaimed short film 'Sheer Qorma' which released in 2021.

She will next star in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's rom-com 'Rocky Aur Rani KI Prem Kahani' and will essay a key role.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 01:00 PM IST