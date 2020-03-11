Don't see what was there to be proud of: Milind Soman on his RSS link and his dad being a 'proud Hindu'

Model, actor and runner Milind Soman is gearing up for the release of the second season of 'Four More Shots Please!' The 54-year-old has recently published his book 'Made in India: A Memoir by Milind Soman'. Milind has been making headlines ever since an excerpt from his memoir was published by a media portal, where he revealed his link with RSS. It also revealed that Milind Soman's dad was also part of the Hindu rightwing organization and the actor never saw 'what was there to be a proud Hindu'.

The Print published the piece from his memoir, on Tuesday, where Milind shared that, "My dad had been part of the RSS himself and was a proud Hindu. I didn’t see what there was to be proud about, but on the other hand, I didn’t see that there was much to complain about either. It just was. I don’t know what my shakha leaders felt about being Hindu—they didn’t really air their views on it to us, as far as I remember. Even if they had, I would not have paid attention—it would have made them sound too much like my dad."