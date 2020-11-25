Don’t need a celebrity to popularise a sport: Abhishek Bachchan on Sons of the Soil docu-series

Amazon Prime Video and Abhishek Bachchan, on Tuesday, unveiled the trailer of Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers, during a virtual press conference. The unscripted sports docu-series explores the inspiring journey of Jaipur Pink Panthers in the seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and also offers a locker-room view into the players’ world.

Not to miss, Abhishek is a co-owner of Indian Super League football team, Chennaiyin FC, and now his all-new Amazon Original Series on his kabaddi team is set to make its way to the audience.

When asked what it is about sports that excites him, Abhishek said, “The passion and enthusiasm associated with sports is what attracts me. The sportsmanship and never-say-die attitude to bounce back after falling down, these are qualities that team sports teaches you. In kabaddi, all these come to the fore. And I am so excited that the world will get to see a different side of the sport with Son of the Soil.”

Further questioned if sports like kabaddi still need a big name like him to gain popularity in India, the actor quipped, “Completely no. When PKL started, a lot of people said that Abhishek Bachchan has bought this team, so it will all be glamorous. But let’s not forget, even if the stand has loads of superstars cheering for the team, if the players are not stars on the mat, there will be no point of the match. So if I can use whatever little celebrity hood I have to bring a spotlight to a sport and bring a certain attention to the story of these boys and their life off the match, I am very happy to do that.”

He signed off by saying, “I don’t think you need a celebrity to popularise a sport. There are so many fans of kabaddi today because the sport in itself is great.”

Produced by BBC Studios India, the show will start streaming from December 4.