Check out Abhishek Bachchan's epic reply to a troll who compared him with a farmer

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has been a constant target for trolls on social media. However, Junior B has headlined for his epic replies to those who try to bully him over nepotism or his skills as an actor.
Recently, a Twitter user shared the picture of a farmer and wrote “If Abhishek wasn’t “Bachchan”. The comment was a result of the farmer’s uncanny resemblance to the actor.
Surprisingly, Abhishek responded to the trolling and commented, “Hahahaha. Funny! But still better looking than you!”
The user added in a subsequent tweet by sharing a GIF from Bachchan’s movie “Dostana” and wrote, “I know you like me, I know you do.”
Earlier, Bachchan reacted with happiness to the news that cinema halls would soon be permitted to reopen with 50% capacity, one Twitter user felt the need to take a jibe at him. "But aren't you still gonna be jobless?" the anonymous account asked.
Bachahan however was quick to respond to the jibe. "That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don’t like our work, we won’t get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best."
Not just that, recently a picture of Amitabh Bachchan went viral on social media, as one Twitter user claimed that Big B can be seen in one frame with alleged ‘underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’.
Abhishek Bachchan, however, schooled the troll for misleading netizens by naming the wrong person with him father. Clarifying the same her wrote, "Brother, this photo is from my father and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Mr Ashok Shankarrao Chavan."
Bachchan has always battled comparisons with his father, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan. Abhishek, who made his debut in 2000 with Refugee, says only the acceptance of the audience can help an actor sustain a long-time career.
"The fact is he has never picked up the phone on anyone. He has never made a film for me. On the contrary, I have produced a film for him, called Paa," Abhishek said, when you broach the subject of nepotism.
"People have to understand that it's a business. After the first film, if they don't see anything in you, or that film doesn't do the numbers, you aren't going to get your next job. That's the harsh reality of life," he added.
"I know when my films don't do well, I know of the films I was replaced from, of the films that could not get made -- that started and didn't have the budgets because I was not bankable at that point. Here you have Mr Amitabh Bachchan's son. Oh, he is born with a silver spoon," the actor noted, with a laugh.
Abhishek was seen in the web series Breath 2 earlier this year, and is now gearing up for his next release, Ludo.
In the upcoming film directed by Anurag Basu, he plays a criminal. "Anurag is an instinctive director who does not want something that's studied. As an actor that's the scary thing to do -- to take that leap of faith," he said.
Asked if he has a dream role, Abhishek replied: "Shah Rukh [Khan] told me before I became an actor: 'Always remember, your favourite role should be the one you are doing at that point, because if it's not, why are you doing it'."
Ludo is a dark comedy anthology also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney, Pankaj Tripathi, Asha Negi, Shalini Vats and Inayat Verma, and is scheduled to release on Netflix on November 12.
