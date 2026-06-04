Don 3 Row: Ranvir Shorey Questions Producers Who 'Cancel Projects Without Compensation For Losses To Actor'

Ranvir Shorey | File Image

The ongoing controversy surrounding Don 3 has expanded beyond reports of actor exits and production disputes, opening up a larger conversation about accountability and working conditions in the film industry. Amid the debate, actor Ranvir Shorey raised questions about how artists are treated when producers cancel or indefinitely delay projects.

This comes after the Producers Guild of India issued a statement expressing concern over last-minute exits by actors, directors and technicians from film projects. The Guild said it had received formal complaints from Excel Entertainment and Panorama Studios regarding such incidents occurring shortly before principal photography was scheduled to begin.

Reacting to the statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ranvir shifted the focus to the challenges faced by actors when projects are unexpectedly shelved from the producers’ side.

Reposting a report based on the Guild’s statement, Ranvir wrote, “You will not believe how many times producers cancel/delay projects unilaterally without any mention of compensation for the losses to an actor.”

You will not believe how many times producers cancel/delay projects unilaterally without any mention of compensation for the losses to an actor. 🙄 https://t.co/LqhuTkTMhk — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 3, 2026

The actor later clarified that his remarks were not directed at any specific dispute. “I meant it as a general statement, and not a comment on any particular case or dispute,” he wrote.

I meant it as a general statement, and not a comment on any particular case or dispute. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/0VKqwXsVp3 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 3, 2026

Reacting to his statement, a user argued that producers usually suffer greater financial setbacks when actors abandon projects and commented, "The number of producers that take an actor for granted is far lesser than the number of actors that take a producer for granted (in Bollywood). The exploitation is far deeper for new producers who often end up bankrupt.”

Ranvir responded by drawing a distinction between actors and major stars. "You are not talking about actors. Those are 'stars'!" he replied.

You are not talking about actors. Those are “stars”! https://t.co/RF8K0Glspx — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 3, 2026

The conversation continued when another user compared the issue to the relationship between a company and its employees, writing, “It’s comparing a company vs an employee. The company will always win. Actors forget they’re employees btw Come back down to earth. This is a universal issue in every industry.”

Acknowledging the point, Ranvir responded, “And I totally see the argument, that a company will tend to have more at stake, but my point is that workers deserve to be treated with respect and sensitivity too.”

And I totally see the argument, that a company will tend to have more at stake, but my point is that workers deserve to be treated with respect and sensitivity too. https://t.co/GB3aKlrXiO — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 3, 2026

Meanwhile, the Producers Guild of India reiterated its concerns in its official statement. It said, “There have been growing instances of talent, directors, and technicians, reneging on their commitments to producers, often at the eleventh hour. We, the Producers Guild of India, have also received formal complaints from our members, Excel Entertainment Private Limited and Panorama Studios International Limited regarding these issues coming up just days before the commencement of principal photography.”

Without naming Don 3 or actor Ranveer, the Guild stressed the impact of such actions on film productions. The statement added, “No member of the industry should indulge in such behaviour that has, in these cases, led to substantial financial loss to our member producers as well as to other verticals in the industry. Such actions by any industry member have serious and far-reaching consequences and undermine the spirit of trust, professionalism, and mutual respect on which the film industry is built.”

The Guild’s statement came amid growing attention on the Don 3 controversy. The issue intensified last week when the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer following reports that he had exited the highly anticipated film.

Reports of disagreements involving Ranveer, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani first surfaced in December 2025. According to reports, the actor allegedly walked away from the project after the success of Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar.

Last month, Farhan Akhtar reportedly approached FWICE, claiming that Ranveer’s departure from the film had resulted in financial losses of around Rs 45 crore.

However, the latest development brought relief to the actor. On June 3, FWICE announced that it had withdrawn the non-cooperation directive issued against Ranveer.