Doja Cat Faces Backlash, Loses 200K Followers On Instagram

Doja Cat has probably lost a lot of her once-strong fan base, which is no longer singing her praises.

The songstress has been hit with a massive blow as 200,000 followers decided to part ways with her on Instagram, leaving her fans both shocked and furious.

HERE'S WHAT HAPPENED

The trouble began with a series of tweets (now deleted) where Doja Cat seemingly lashed out at her own fan base, leading many to question her commitment to her supporters. When asked to express her love for her fans, she brazenly replied, "I don't though cuz i don't even know yall," showing a surprising lack of affection for those who have been supporting her music.

In another tweet exchange, one fan pleaded with her to love her "kittenz" once more. To this, Doja Cat's response was cold and dismissive, replying, "I don't know what the f**k that means." Such disdainful remarks left her followers hurt and disillusioned.

Adding fuel to the fire, Doja Cat even publicly shamed her own fan base for adopting the name "Kittenz."

Belittling their choice, she suggested that they should be more responsible and contribute to their families instead of spending time on their phones. This derogatory stance further alienated her fans, who had looked to her as an inspiration and role model.

HER PAST ACTIONS ALSO MADE FANS FURIOUS

This isn't the first instance of Doja Cat's temper flaring up against her fans. Previously, she had expressed anger over her single, Attention, posters being stolen from walls by her own followers. Such outbursts had raised eyebrows, but it is now apparent that the patience of her fans has reached its limit.

Even her peers in the industry have taken notice of her behaviour. Charli XCX, an established artist herself, expressed her concern on Twitter, remarking, "Doja Cat's being so grumpy!" It seems that the repercussions of her actions are spreading beyond just her fan base.

