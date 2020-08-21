Does Netflix support pedophilia? Streaming service says it respects 'all religions and cultures'

Netflix recently received flak for the poster of French film 'Cuties', which is a teen coming-of-age comedy drama. While the makers had said that the film is meant to tackle the issue of sexualisation of young girls, its poster was accused of doing just the opposite. After receiving severe backlash for 'pandering to pedophiles and sexualising young girls', the OTT platform had also issued an apology. However, a viral screenshot is now inviting even more fury on social media.

The screenshot shows a user's chat with Netflix Customer Service. During the conversation, the user had asked, "How does a movie sexualizing children get approved? Who signed off on this?"

The answer from Netflix reads, "We understand that not all stories may appeal to all our viewers, which is why we always invest in a diverse range of content from all over the world. We also provide ratings, synopses, trailer and controls to help our members make the right viewing choices for themselves and their families."

The user then asks, "Do you support pedophilia? A simple yes or no will suffice."

To which the customer service team replies, "We cannot really comment on that but while we believe in creative freedom, at Netflix we respect all religions and their cultures, traditions and values."