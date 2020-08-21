After accusations of 'pandering to paedophiles', Netflix apologises for 'Cuties' poster

After facing accusations that it "pandered to paedophiles and sexualised young girls", Netflix finally apologised for the controversial poster of a new film called 'Cuties'.

After the release, the poster sparked a controversy on social media. Several Twitterati labelled the poster - “disgusting,” “upsetting” and “sick.”

In addition to the backlash on social media, thousands of people also signed a petition demanding the immediate removal of the controversial French drama from Netflix.

Netflix, after the severe criticism, said it was "deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork". The streaming giant now changed the poster and even the description of the show.

"We're deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for Mignonnes/Cuties. It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film which won an award at Sundance. We’ve now updated the pictures and description," read the post by the Netflix on its official Twitter handle.