Do Deewane Seher Mein Out On OTT: Where To Watch Siddhant Chaturvedi And Mrunal Thakur's Romantic Drama Film

Do Deewane Seher Mein |

Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi's latest film Do Deewane Seher Mein is directed by Ravi Udyawar. The film was released in theatres on February 20, 2026, and received mixed responses from audiences and critics. Now, the film has made its OTT debut on Netflix today, April 17.

The streaming platform announced the arrival

Streaming giant Netflix announced its arrival on the platform and shared the poster of the film on X and captioned, "Toh chalein phir, deewano ke seher me?🚂💞#DoDeewaneSeherMeinOnNetflix."

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What is Do Deewane Seher Me about?

Do Deewane Seher Me is a romantic drama film which is set in the backdrop of Mumbai and narrates the story of a smart marketing executive named Shashank who falls in love with a young girl named Roshini. Shashank decides to talk to her and confesses his feelings towards her. What happens when she rejects him? What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast and characters

The film features Siddhant Chaturvedi as Shashank Sharmam, Mrunal Thakur as Roshni Shrivastava, Ila Arun as Swati Rastogi, Joy Sengupta as Adarsh Shrivastava, Inesh Kotian as Bittu, Ayesha Raza as Kusum Shrivastava, and Deepraj Rana as Deepak Sharma

Mona Ambegaonkar as Sudha Sharma, and Naveen Kaushik as Shekhar, among others.

Powerhouse behind the film

The film is written by Abhiruchi Chand. It is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Bharat Kumar Ranga under the banner of ZEE Studios, Rancorp Media, Bhansali Productions, and Ravi Udyawar Media. Kaushal Shah has done the cinematography, and Monisha Baldawa has edited the film.

Do Deewane Seher Me FAQs:

Where can I watch Do Deewane Seher Mein on OTT?

Do Deewane Seher Mein is now streaming on Netflix.

Who are the lead actors in Do Deewane Seher Mein?

The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles.

What is Do Deewane Seher Mein about?

The film is a romantic drama that explores love, relationships, and emotional connections set against an urban backdrop.

Is Do Deewane Seher Mein based on a true story?

There is no confirmation that the film is based on a true story. It appears to be a fictional narrative.