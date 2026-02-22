 Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Collection Day 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi & Mrunal Thakur's Film Picks Up After Low Opening, Mints ₹1.60 Crore
Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur teamed up for the first time in Do Deewane Seher Mein, backed by Bhansali Productions. The film clashed with Taapsee Pannu’s Assi and opened to mixed reviews after average buzz. It collected Rs 1.25 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 1.60 crore nett on Day 2, taking the total to Rs 2.85 crore.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 09:20 AM IST
article-image
Do Deewane Seher Mein | Photo Via YouTube

Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur teamed up for the first time in Do Deewane Seher Mein, produced by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bhansali Productions. The film clashed with Taapsee Pannu's courtroom drama Assi. It had strictly average pre-release buzz and opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. At the box office, it collected approximately Rs 1.25 crore on its first day, which is far from an impressive start.

Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Collection Day 2

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 1.60 crore nett in India and Rs 1.92 crore gross. With this, its total nett collection stands at Rs 2.85 crore so far, across 3,302 shows.

Do Deewane Seher Mein Budget

According to reports, Do Deewane Seher Mein has been made on a budget of around Rs 40 crore. However, the makers have not officially disclosed the film's production cost.

If the reported figure is accurate, the film will need to register a substantial jump at the box office over the weekend to strengthen its prospects. The coming days will be crucial for its overall performance.

Free Press Journal Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer rated the film 2 stars and stated, "They say ‘anything in excess is poison’.. something that ‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ suffers from… too much dragging simplicity. Given the current trend of films, a film of this stature will possibly find itself struggling at the box office… it really has to rely heavily on word of mouth"

Do Deewane Seher Mein Cast

Meanwhile, apart from Siddhant and Mrunal, Do Deewane Sheher Mein, also stars Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, Viraj Gehlani, Sandeepa Dhar, Deepraj Rana, Mona Ambegaokar, Achint Kaur, Naveen Kaushik, and Do Deewane Seher MeinMaster Inesh Kotian.

Do Deewane Seher Mein OTT Release

According to details mentioned on the promotional posters of Do Deewane Seher Mein, the romantic drama is slated to stream on Netflix. However, an official announcement from the platform is still awaited.

