‘Diwali Is About Light & Joy, I Advocate For A Cracker-Free One’: Anupamaa’s Manish Naggdev On Celebrating Festival (Exclusive)

Actor Manish Naggdev, who is currently seen in Anupamaa playing the role of Paritosh Shah (Toshu), in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, says that Diwali is all about inner introspection. He adds that this time marks new beginnings for him.

“Diwali, to me, is a time for family, gratitude, and renewal. It’s about lighting up our homes and hearts, reflecting on all the positivity around us, and embracing new beginnings with optimism. What makes me happiest on Diwali is the joy of being with family and the warmth that comes from sharing the festival with loved ones. The togetherness, laughter, and gratitude make it special,” he says.

He adds, “One of my favourite Diwali memories is from childhood, when the whole family would come together to decorate the house and light diyas. After the puja, the house would glow with light, and we’d all sit down for a festive meal. The simplicity of those moments, filled with love and warmth, is something I’ll always cherish.”

Talking about his plans, he says, “My celebration plans involve spending quality time with my family, performing the Lakshmi Puja, decorating the house with diyas and rangoli, and enjoying the festive vibe with loved ones.”

He adds, “I advocate for a cracker-free Diwali, as it’s important to celebrate responsibly, keeping in mind the environmental and health impacts. The festival is about light and joy, and there are many beautiful ways to celebrate without causing harm.”

Bingeing on sweets and other delicacies is a must for the actor. “When it comes to indulgence, I love traditional mithais like kaju katli, motichoor laddoos, and gulab jamun. Homemade sweets during Diwali are irresistible and bring back childhood memories. I also enjoy festive delicacies like chaklis and karanjis,” he says.

As for gifts, Manish makes sure to give thoughtful ones. “I enjoy giving thoughtful and personalized gifts, such as handcrafted decor, healthy sweets, or experiences that can be shared. It’s the gesture and thought behind the gift that matter the most.”