Divyanka Tripathi attends Cardiff Film Festival with husband Vivek Dahiya

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi, popular among television fans as Ishi Ma in the soap "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein", attended the Cardiff International Film Festival with husband and actor Vivek Dahiya.

While Divyanka was on the jury, Vivek hosted the event. The actress took to Instagram and shared glimpses of the festival.

"Women from different parts of the world representing very different working styles discussing -- Women In Films," Divyanka captioned one of the images, in which she can be seen sitting in a panel discussion.