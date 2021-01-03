Disha Patani is excited to get back on the set for ‘Ek Villain 2’

Mumbai: Disha Patani has her diary full for the New Year. The actor is ready to get super busy with the shoot of her upcoming film, Ek Villain 2, directed Mohit Suri, and Salman Khan-starrer Radhe. “Starting the new year on the sets is the best way to begin the year for me. I am super excited to start the shoot of Ek Villan 2 soon and to reunite with Mohit sir. After Malang, I am looking forward to working with him again and start a new journey,” an excited Disha shared.

The actor was last seen in Malang, which was also directed by Mohit Suri. The movie, which also featured Aditya Roy Kapur, was a box office hit. The hottest actress of Bollywood has left her fans going gaga from time to time over her hot avatar and her sultry photos on her social media.

She recently treated fans to a stunning picture, giving them 'Aquaman feels'. The 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' actor hopped on to Instagram and shared a gorgeous photograph in which she is seen sporting a yellow bikini.