Disha Patani gives fans 'Aquaman feels' as she sizzles in a yellow bikini in latest Instagram post

Bollywood star Disha Patani on Tuesday treated fans to a stunning picture, giving them 'Aquaman feels'.

The 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' actor hopped on to Instagram and shared a gorgeous photograph in which she is seen sporting a yellow bikini.

Sporting a chunky pair of shades, the 'Malang' star looks breathtakingly beautiful while she stands on a board amid a mesmerising location. The cloudy sky and a crystal-clear sea view seemed captivating.

Captioning the photograph in reference to Hollywood star Jason Momoa's action thriller 'Aquaman', Patani captioned the post as "Aquaman feels."