'Disappointed' Anup Soni Shares Deleted Shaque Scenes, Says A Lot Of Hard Work Went Into Them

Actor Anup Soni shared a glimpse of several scenes that did not make it to the final cut of Netflix’s mystery thriller Shaque: Trust No One. He expressed disappointment over the deleted sequences, pointing out the time, effort and resources that go into creating such moments, while also acknowledging that cuts are a part of filmmaking.

Anup, who played Inspector Khurana in the series starring Parineeti Chopra and Jennifer Winget, took to Instagram on Saturday to share the unseen footage.

Anup Soni Shares Deleted Scenes From Shaque

The clips feature Anup in intense action sequences with his co-star Vicky Arora. In one of the videos, a wounded Anup is tackled by Vicky before he is seen strangling the actor in a subsequent sequence. Other footage shows Anup running out of breath, with a camera attached to his waist.

Sharing the videos, Anup explained how several people work together to create such sequences, even though some of them may not eventually appear in the final version.

“A few sequences of Khurana Saab from SHAQUE that didn’t make it to the final version, A lot of thought, time, effort and resources go into creating these sequences, with the writers, director, action choreographers, actors, cinematographer, producer and the entire crew contributing to the process.”

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Despite his disappointment, the actor acknowledged that filmmakers sometimes have to remove scenes to serve the larger narrative. He added that leaving out certain sequences can ultimately benefit the story.

“There can be a little disappointment when a sequence doesn’t make the final cut, but filmmaking is about the larger picture, and sometimes, leaving something out serves the story better. It’s all part of the process.”

About Shaque: Trust No One

Directed by Rensil D’Silva, Shaque: Trust No One is produced by Siddharth P Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra under the banner of Alchemy Productions. The mystery thriller features Parineeti Chopra in the lead role, alongside Jennifer Winget, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Sumeet Vyas, Harleen Sethi and Dhruv Choudhry in pivotal roles.

The series premiered on Netflix on September 24.