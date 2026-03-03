 'Direspectful & Unacceptable': Kantara Actress Sapthami Gowda SLAMS Photographers Over Unnecessary 'Zoom-Ins' On Female Actors
Kantara actress Sapthami Gowda criticised certain paparazzi for 'deliberate zoom-ins' and shooting female actors from inappropriate angles at public events. Calling the behaviour 'disrespectful and unacceptable,' she said women in the industry stand united against such violations. Gowda stressed that actors are present for their craft and demanded professionalism and basic decency.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
Sapthami Gowda Condemns 'Zoom-In' Culture On Actresses | Photo Via Instagram

Kantara actress Sapthami Gowda lashed out at photographers, calling the behaviour of certain individuals 'disrespectful and unacceptable,' and condemned the conduct of some paparazzi at public events for unnecessarily zooming in on female actors.

Sapthami Gowda Condemns 'Zoom-In' Culture On Actresses

Taking to her Instagram story on Tuesday, March 2, Sapthami wrote, "As women in the film industry, we stand together in addressing a recurring issue. Repeatedly, videos and photographs of female actors at public events are shot and circulated from inappropriate angles, with unnecessary zooms that focus on our bodies rather than our work. This behavior, carried out by a few individuals, is disrespectful and unacceptable."

article-image

'We Expected Those Covering Events To Maintain Basic Respect'

She added that actresses are here for their craft and for cinema, and strongly condemned deliberate zoom-ins and inappropriate angles, stating that they are clear violations of dignity and will not be normalised or tolerated.

Gowda further wrote, "We expected those covering events to maintain professionalism, basic respect, and decency. We stand united in setting this boundary. We stand in solidarity with every woman who has experienced this- and we will continue to support one another in demanding respect."

In another Instagram story, the actress wrote that there are a few journalists and media friends who have shown immense respect, with whom she has felt extremely secure. She urged them to support actresses in standing against the handful of individuals who are insensitive in the way they capture and portray women.

Work Front

The actress has also starred in The Vaccine War, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, which marked her debut in the Hindi film industry. She played the role of Dr. Sreelakshmy Mohandas in the film.

She has also featured in several films including Yuva, Thammudu and Shodha.

