Dipika Kakar Develops 1.3 Cm Stomach Cyst After Liver Cancer Treatment, Shoaib Ibrahim Says She Will Be Hospitalised

Television actress Dipika Kakar is once again facing a health challenge, months after undergoing treatment for liver cancer. Her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, recently shared an update with fans through his YouTube video. He revealed that Dipika has developed a small cyst in her stomach and will soon be admitted for a medical procedure.

Dipika, who was diagnosed in May 2025 with a tennis-ball-sized tumour, had undergone a 14-hour surgery as part of her treatment. Since then, the couple has been regularly monitoring her health. However, a recent bout of stomach pain led to another hospital visit.

Recalling the events, Shoaib shared, "Today was another hospital visit. Everything seemed fine until yesterday. We had gone to Akram’s house, and she had been having stomach pain for the past two days. Last night, the pain worsened, so we went to the doctor. He advised a CT scan. The scan showed a small cyst - about 1.3 cm. It’s very small, but she has had stomach and shoulder pain for two days, which worried both of us."

Dipika added, "The doctors said the pain on the left side is not because of the cyst."

Shoaib further explained that apart from the cyst, most of her medical reports were normal. "All other reports came back normal except for this 1.3 cm cyst. When we did the PET scan in December, it wasn’t there. The blood reports are mostly within range - the normal level is 10, and it’s around 12 now, which is slightly above but still within limits. AFP is slightly raised, but nothing alarming."

He admitted that ever since Dipika’s cancer diagnosis, they have lived with the constant fear of recurrence, especially because her earlier tumour was described as poorly differentiated and aggressive.

Sharing details about the next steps, he said, "The doctors decided to treat it, but there won’t be any major surgery. They will perform a small procedure to burn the cyst. She will need to be admitted for three to four days, and the procedure is scheduled for Tuesday."

Reflecting on how quickly circumstances can change, Shoaib said, "Life can change suddenly. Just yesterday, we were laughing and joking in the vlog, and today we are back at the hospital. But we are thankful to Allah that it was detected at an early stage. If it is under 2 cm, it can be treated this way. Otherwise, things could have been more serious."

Dipika grew emotional while speaking about the experience. "Yes, I was very scared this morning. But I’m grateful we found out in time. That’s why regular follow-ups are so important. Even if there is slight pain, don’t ignore it... see a doctor immediately. This illness can return, and doctors always stress the importance of timely check-ups. We have been following all medical advice, but sometimes things happen beyond our control."

Shoaib also mentioned that when he asked doctors about the cause of the cyst, they did not have a clear explanation.