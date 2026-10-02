Dino Morea Questioned By EOW In Mithi River Scam Case; Arrest Possibility Being Examined | Video |

Mumbai: Actor Dino Morea Questioned by EOW in Mithi River Scam Case; Arrest Possibility Looms.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mumbai: Actor Dino Morea is being questioned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with the alleged scam in the Mithi River case, police sources said.

According to police sources, the questioning is being conducted as part of the investigation into alleged financial irregularities related to the Mithi River project. The possibility of Morea’s arrest is also being examined as part of the ongoing investigation, sources said.