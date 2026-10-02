Woman Allegedly Dragged, Assaulted And Stripped Outside Guwahati Club; Shocking Video Emerges

Woman Allegedly Stripped And Beaten By Bouncers At A Disco In Guwahati | X (Twitter): The Truth India

A video of a horrific incident from Guwahati, Assam, has made it to social media. Reportedly, a woman was allegedly dragged, assaulted and stripped by a group of people late Thursday night at a disco named The Locals. According to The Truth India, the woman was allegedly assaulted while being brought down from the club’s fourth floor. A bouncer of the club also alleged to have kicked the woman during the incident. The circumstances that led to the alleged assault remain unclear.

The woman's identity has not yet been disclosed publicly. According to the report, the gates of the clubs were locked and the lights were switched off after media reached the location. In the video, we can see that a woman without clothes is lying on the floor, and later another woman comes and picks her up.

Netizens React To Video

Reacting to the video, an Instagram user commented, "What exactly is happening in Guwahati rn??? This is a serious concern, where are the authorities/govt at??? (sic)."

Another netizen commented, "What an irony. A few days ago the slogan on the streets was "Ek Kachori, Do Samosa, In Mardon Ka Kya Bharosa" and today in the comment section the same people are asking "Why are no men helping?" Respect should be mutual. You can't demean men one day and then expect their support the next day (sic)."

Meanwhile, an Instagram user claimed to know what happened at the club, and commented, "To all ignorant dumb bit***s in comment section, read caption and then draw conclusion. Women were fighting each other in a drugged state creating chaos,drama and disturbance to others and then bouncer stepped in to control situation by hitting one just like they hit drunk males for not obeying club rules. Women in comment section defending fellow female without knowing context (sic)."

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Till now, there are no details about a police complaint, arrests or an investigation.