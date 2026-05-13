Diljit Dosanjh Was 'Pressurised' To Enter Politics; Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Links Firing Outside Singer's Manager's House To Alarming Tactics

Diljit Dosanjh Was 'Pressurised' To Enter Politics; Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Links Firing Outside Singer's Manager House To Alarming Tactics | Instagram/ANI

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has previously made it clear that he is not entering politics. However, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stated that the singer is being “pressurised” to enter politics by the Bharatiya Janata Party. He further urged politicians not to force artists into politics, saying their primary role is to entertain the public. Mann also addressed the firing incident reported at Diljit’s manager Gurpartap Kang’s residence.

Punjab CM said, "In the last few days, it was heard that Diljit (Dosanjh) was being pressurised by the BJP to enter politics," as per ANI. He clarified that such pressure should not be exerted, noting that the singer has already stated on social media that he does not wish to enter politics.

Mann added that politicians often believe that bringing popular personalities into politics benefits them. He also referred to actor Vijay entering politics, suggesting his electoral success is linked to his popularity. The Punjab CM said that, similarly, some want Diljit to enter politics due to his massive fan following.

#WATCH | Delhi | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says, "In the last few days, it was heard that Diljit (Dosanjh) was being pressurised by the BJP to enter politics. Diljit has clearly said that he is an artist and enjoys his work. Then, there are other ways (of creating pressure) by… pic.twitter.com/mZ4ksHbAEc — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2026

He further addressed the shooting incident outside Diljit’s manager’s residence, saying, "Then there are other ways of creating pressure, like shooting at someone’s manager, and someone has even claimed responsibility for it. Such kind of politics should not be done."

Gunshots Fired Outside Diljit Dosanjh Manager's House

Gunshots were fired outside the residence of Gurpartap Singh Kang, manager of Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, in Karnal, Haryana. According to reports, unidentified assailants opened fire outside the house before fleeing the spot, triggering panic in the area. No injuries were reported in the incident. Soon after, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the firing, though police are still investigating the motive behind the attack. Authorities are probing whether it was an act of intimidation or linked to extortion threats.