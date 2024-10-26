Diljit Dosanjh Seeks Blessings At Gurdwara Bangla Sahib As He Kickstarts Dil-Luminati India Tour In Delhi (VIDEO)

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is all set to kickstart his Dil-Luminati India Tour on October 26, 2024, in Delhi and concludes in Guwahati on December 29, 2024. Before his concert in Delhi, Diljit visited Gurdwara Bangla Sahib to seek blessings. In a video shared by Team Dosanjh on Instagram, the Ikk Kudi singer can be seen dressed in an all-denim outfit complemented by a red turban.

Diljit can be seen entering the Gurdwara, praying with folded hands and bowing his head to pray. Later, he moves ahead to take prasad and is shown enjoying the sacred offering. He is set to perform in Delhi on October 26 and 27 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Check out the video:

Recently, Diljit landed in Delhi, India to begin his Dil-Luminati India Tour. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Delhi Ka Mausam Kya Keh Raha Hai 😎 DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24."

Take a look at the photos:

Before the India leg of the Dil-Luminati tour, he performed in Canada, the US, Australia, England, Italy, and New Zealand.

Recently, Diljit became the first Indian artist to grace the cover of Billboard Canada. The official Instagram page of Billboard Canada shared the announcement, stating, "Diljit Dosanjh will make global history as the first Indian artist to be featured cover-to-cover in a special edition."

On the acting front, Diljit will be seen next in No Entry 2 alongside Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in the lead. The film will go on floors next February-March in 2025.

He also has Border 2 with Ahan Shetty, Varun Dhawan and Sunny Deol. It is all set to hit theatres on the Republic Day weekend, January 23, 2026.

Deol announced the sequel to Border on the 27th release anniversary of the 1997 blockbuster film.