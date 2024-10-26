 Diljit Dosanjh Seeks Blessings At Gurdwara Bangla Sahib As He Kickstarts Dil-Luminati India Tour In Delhi (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDiljit Dosanjh Seeks Blessings At Gurdwara Bangla Sahib As He Kickstarts Dil-Luminati India Tour In Delhi (VIDEO)

Diljit Dosanjh Seeks Blessings At Gurdwara Bangla Sahib As He Kickstarts Dil-Luminati India Tour In Delhi (VIDEO)

Diljit Dosanjh is ready to kick off his Dil-Luminati India Tour on October 26, 2024, in Delhi. Ahead of his concert, he visited Gurdwara Bangla Sahib to seek blessings and was was dressed in an all-denim outfit paired with a red turban. In a video, he is seen entering the Gurdwara, praying with folded hands and bowing his head.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 10:39 AM IST
article-image

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is all set to kickstart his Dil-Luminati India Tour on October 26, 2024, in Delhi and concludes in Guwahati on December 29, 2024. Before his concert in Delhi, Diljit visited Gurdwara Bangla Sahib to seek blessings. In a video shared by Team Dosanjh on Instagram, the Ikk Kudi singer can be seen dressed in an all-denim outfit complemented by a red turban.

Diljit can be seen entering the Gurdwara, praying with folded hands and bowing his head to pray. Later, he moves ahead to take prasad and is shown enjoying the sacred offering. He is set to perform in Delhi on October 26 and 27 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Check out the video:

Read Also
VIDEO: Diljit Dosanjh STOPS Germany Concert Midway To Pay Tribute To Ratan Tata, Says 'He Never...
article-image

Recently, Diljit landed in Delhi, India to begin his Dil-Luminati India Tour. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Delhi Ka Mausam Kya Keh Raha Hai 😎 DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24."

FPJ Shorts
CMS Info Systems Q2 Results: Net Profit Surges 8%; Revenue Zooms 15% To ₹624.5 Crore
CMS Info Systems Q2 Results: Net Profit Surges 8%; Revenue Zooms 15% To ₹624.5 Crore
Bihar: One Labourer Killed, Another Injured After Portion Of Under-Construction Building Collapses In Asupur
Bihar: One Labourer Killed, Another Injured After Portion Of Under-Construction Building Collapses In Asupur
Can Using Public Toilet Seats Cause UTIs? Know Health Hazards Of Urinary Tract Infection And Tips To Prevent It
Can Using Public Toilet Seats Cause UTIs? Know Health Hazards Of Urinary Tract Infection And Tips To Prevent It
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress Releases 2nd List With 23 Candidates, Includes 3 Mumbai Seats
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress Releases 2nd List With 23 Candidates, Includes 3 Mumbai Seats

Take a look at the photos:

Before the India leg of the Dil-Luminati tour, he performed in Canada, the US, Australia, England, Italy, and New Zealand.

Recently, Diljit became the first Indian artist to grace the cover of Billboard Canada. The official Instagram page of Billboard Canada shared the announcement, stating, "Diljit Dosanjh will make global history as the first Indian artist to be featured cover-to-cover in a special edition."

Read Also
'Easy For Anyone To Comment': Diljit Dosanjh’s Team Denies Dancer Shilpa Sajan's Claims Of...
article-image
Read Also
'One Should Keep Household Matters Private': Anil Kapoor On Reports Of Rift With Boney Kapoor For No...
article-image

On the acting front, Diljit will be seen next in No Entry 2 alongside Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in the lead. The film will go on floors next February-March in 2025.

He also has Border 2 with Ahan Shetty, Varun Dhawan and Sunny Deol. It is all set to hit theatres on the Republic Day weekend, January 23, 2026.

Deol announced the sequel to Border on the 27th release anniversary of the 1997 blockbuster film.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Get Out Of The F*****g Way': Tom Holland Pulls Girlfriend Zendaya Away As She Gets Mobbed By Paps...

'Get Out Of The F*****g Way': Tom Holland Pulls Girlfriend Zendaya Away As She Gets Mobbed By Paps...

Diljit Dosanjh Seeks Blessings At Gurdwara Bangla Sahib As He Kickstarts Dil-Luminati India Tour In...

Diljit Dosanjh Seeks Blessings At Gurdwara Bangla Sahib As He Kickstarts Dil-Luminati India Tour In...

Annu Kapoor Slams Hamare Baarah Producers For Film's Failure, Expected ₹100 Crore Business: 'Their...

Annu Kapoor Slams Hamare Baarah Producers For Film's Failure, Expected ₹100 Crore Business: 'Their...

‘Kya Kar Rahe Ho? Get Out!’: Ranbir Kapoor PUSHES Paparazzi, Turns Camera Away After They Block...

‘Kya Kar Rahe Ho? Get Out!’: Ranbir Kapoor PUSHES Paparazzi, Turns Camera Away After They Block...

Bigg Boss 18: Muskan Bamne Evicted After Housemates Bombard Her With ‘Get Out’ Stickers

Bigg Boss 18: Muskan Bamne Evicted After Housemates Bombard Her With ‘Get Out’ Stickers