Diljit Dosanjh's Sardar Ji 3 Faces Ban From BJP Film Body Over Pakistani Cast, CBFC Urged To Deny Certification: 'Cannot Allow This'

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Sardar Ji 3 is just days away from its theatrical release on June 27, 2025. However, ahead of its release, the film has come under fire as the BJP Chitrapat Kamgar Aghaadi has demanded a ban, citing the inclusion of Pakistani actors, Hania Aamir, Nasir Chinyoti, Daniel Khawar, and Saleem Albela, following anti-India statements made by some Pakistani personalities on social media in response to India's Operation Sindoor, a mission conducted in the early hours of May 7, in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

According to IANS, The Union said in a statement, "We strongly oppose any Pakistani artiste being associated with Indian cinema. It is the demand of the BJP Chitrapat Kamgar Union that Sardar Ji 3 should not be allowed to receive a censor certificate. This is not just a political issue—it is about national sentiment and the dignity of our country."

"Pakistan has openly declared India its enemy, and yet we continue to open doors for their artistes and entertainers. This is unacceptable. As representatives of the Indian film industry’s workers and technicians, we cannot stand by and allow this to happen," they added.

The Union also urged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) deny the film a censor certificate and prevent Sardar Ji 3's theatrical release across India.

Recently, Diljit shared behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of Sardaar Ji 3 on his social media handle on Saturday. While the photos featured Neeru Bajwa, eagle-eyed fans spotted Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in the background, even though Diljit did not include her directly in his BTS glimpses. This comes amid earlier reports suggesting that Hania might be replaced from the film following the Pahalgam terror attack.

In the first image, fans noticed Hania standing behind Neeru, with only her short hair and eyes visible. Many also claimed that Diljit was posing with Hania in another photo, where a woman, allegedly Hania, wearing a black saree is seen holding the Lover singer close. Some even guessed her face appeared on Diljit's black T-shirt.

However, on Monday (June 9), Dosanjh cleared the air. In the earlier photo he shared, only a portion of his T-shirt was visible, leading fans to speculate that it featured Hania. In a new Instagram story, Diljit shared the full photo of the T-shirt, subtly putting the rumours to rest.

The T-shirt actually featured the face of Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh. Notably, Diljit did not add any caption to the post.

The Lover singer is yet to respond to the demand for a ban.