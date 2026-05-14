Diljit Dosanjh Not An Indian Citizen; Singer-Actor Has US Passport Since 2022: Report

Diljit Dosanjh Not An Indian Citizen? | Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most popular actors and singers in the Indian film industry. He has also left a mark internationally with his songs, and currently, he is busy with the AURA World Tour 2026, which is taking place in North America. Now, amid his tour, a report about Diljit has come out that he is not an Indian citizen.

According to a report in the Indian Express, Diljit acquired the citizenship of the United States in 2022. He has been using his US passport to travel since September that year, and he travels to India on an e-visa.

Reportedly, the actor's last Indian passport was issued in Mumbai in 2018, and before that, a passport was issued in Zambia. According to the newspaper, his wife, Sandeep Kaur, is a US citizen, and while acquiring American citizenship, the singer-actor had listed a five-bedroom bungalow in California as his residential address.

Diljit has not yet shared any clarification about the report.

Diljit Dosanjh Pressurised To Enter Politics?

This report about Diljit not holding Indian citizenship came after Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann claimed that the actor-singer is being forced to join politics by the BJP.

While talking to the media on Wednesday, Mann said, "A few days ago, I heard that Diljit is being pressured by the Bharatiya Janata Party to join politics." He further stated that Diljit had already clarified by tweeting that he is an artist and he is happy with his work.

#WATCH | Delhi | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says, "In the last few days, it was heard that Diljit (Dosanjh) was being pressurised by the BJP to enter politics. Diljit has clearly said that he is an artist and enjoys his work. Then, there are other ways (of creating pressure) by… pic.twitter.com/mZ4ksHbAEc — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2026

Diljit Dosanjh Upcoming Movies

Diljit was last seen on the big screen in Border 2, which was a hit at the box office. Now, his next release is Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, which will hit the big screens on June 12, 2026.

The film also stars Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vedang Raina in the lead roles. The songs and the teaser of the movie have grabbed everyone's attention.