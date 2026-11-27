Fans Queue Up Outside Mahalaxmi Racecourse At Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai Show | Instagram

Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is all set to perform in Mumbai today, November 27, at Mahalaxmi Racecourse as part of his Aura India Tour 2026. The concert is taking place amid bomb threats, prompting heightened security arrangements across the venue.

Fans Queue Up Outside Mahalaxmi Racecourse Ahead Of Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai Show

The concert has already generated considerable excitement among Diljit's fans. Ahead of the much-awaited performance, a video has gone viral on social media showing large numbers of fans waiting outside the venue gates even before entry officially opened. Despite the heat, concertgoers were seen standing in long queues, eager to attend the singer's Mumbai show.

Check out the video:

Cops Deployed At Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai Concert

Mumbai Police will deploy more than 500 personnel for the event following a threat email. Teams from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) have also conducted searches at the venue. Additionally, security checks will be carried out at all five entry gates instead of the earlier planned three to ensure tighter monitoring.

What Is Prohibited At Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai Concert?

Several items have been prohibited at Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert for security reasons. Fans will not be allowed to carry flags, posters, banners, professional cameras, GoPros, drones, tripods or selfie sticks inside the venue. Large bags, backpacks, laptops and tablets are also banned, while only small bags up to A4 size are permitted. Sharp objects, knives, blades, deodorants, aerosols, spray sunscreens and certain makeup products are on the restricted list.

Additionally, glass, metal and plastic bottles, umbrellas, water balloons, eggs, markers, pens, lighters, laser pointers, fireworks and other flammable or hazardous items are strictly prohibited.

Next, Diljit will perform in Bengaluru on November 29, 2026.

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