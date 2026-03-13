Did Zendaya CONFIRM Secret Wedding With Tom Holland After Paps Call Her 'Mrs Holland' At Event In Los Angeles? Watch VIDEO

Photo Via X

Actress-model Zendaya recently attended the 19th annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood event held in Los Angeles, US, on March 12. While posing for the paparazzi, she was teased with the remark, "Mrs Holland," referring to her longtime boyfriend, Tom Holland. The comment came after Zendaya's longtime stylist Law Roach claimed that she and Tom had privately tied the knot.

Zendaya Blushes As Fans Call Her 'Mrs Holland'

A video showed Zendaya posing on the red carpet at the event. She smiled widely when someone present called out to her as “Mrs Holland,” indirectly fuelling speculation about their wedding. For the event, she donned a vintage Cachè dress featuring a gold and silver encrusted flower on the shoulder, a piece originally designed in 1987 for Whitney Houston before being worn by Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw in 2008’s Sex and the City. She paired it with white Christian Louboutin heels.

She also grabbed attention by wearing a tri-band rolling ring on her left ring finger. The 29-year-old appeared to be wearing the same gold band she has been spotted with in recent appearances.

Check it out:

“MRS HOLLAND” + “THAT’S A WIFE” AND HER REACTION I FELL TO THE FLOOR pic.twitter.com/3MG4zNKbYc — francesca ✶࿐ (@hollandayalali) March 12, 2026

At the 2026 Actor Awards, Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach confirmed news of her wedding. During a red carpet interview with Access Hollywood, he said, "The wedding has already happened. You missed it." When asked, "Is that true?", he replied with a laugh, "It’s very true,” before walking away.

when law roach randomly confirmed that zendaya & tom holland got married secretly pic.twitter.com/LruUVFNj7H https://t.co/96NlKAHbad — celebsnapz (@celebsnapzx) March 2, 2026

Zendaya, Tom Holland Love Story

Speaking about their love story, Tom and Zendaya first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, which was released in 2017.

However, the two kept denying the dating rumours. Their relationship was confirmed in 2021 when the duo was spotted kissing in a car.