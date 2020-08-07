Did 'The Simpsons' predict Beirut explosion that killed over 70 people?

A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. Over 70 people have been killed while thousands of others were wounded in the massive explosion. Miles from the port, balconies were knocked down, windows shattered, streets were covered with glass and bricks and lined with wrecked cars. Motorcyclists picked their way through traffic, carrying the injured. Several devastating pictures and videos have been doing the rounds of the internet suggesting the magnitude of the explosion's impact. Amid this, videos of an alleged episode from Matt Groening-created 'The Simpsons' went viral on Twitter. Several user claimed that the satirical show has once again managed to predict a future event.

Sharing the clip, a user wrote, "I don't know if this is a prediction but it seems we need to take these guys serious. The Beirut explosion something close to the Simpsons."