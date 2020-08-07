Did 'The Simpsons' predict Beirut explosion that killed over 70 people?

A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. Over 70 people have been killed while thousands of others were wounded in the massive explosion. Miles from the port, balconies were knocked down, windows shattered, streets were covered with glass and bricks and lined with wrecked cars. Motorcyclists picked their way through traffic, carrying the injured. Several devastating pictures and videos have been doing the rounds of the internet suggesting the magnitude of the explosion's impact. Amid this, videos of an alleged episode from Matt Groening-created 'The Simpsons' went viral on Twitter. Several user claimed that the satirical show has once again managed to predict a future event.
Sharing the clip, a user wrote, "I don't know if this is a prediction but it seems we need to take these guys serious. The Beirut explosion something close to the Simpsons."
Another tweeted, "The Simpsons already predicted the Beirut's tragedy. I'm dead."
However, the clips that are doing the rounds of the internet are not from the same episode. While the first half belongs to 'Homer Celebrates the Fourth of July by Lighting a M-320' episode from season 7, the latter is from the 'Treehouse of Horror' episode from season 16. While the video of the mushroom cloud explosion looks quite similar to that of Beirut's colossal explosion, the episode showed Homer causing the Springfield Nuclear plant to explode.
Check it out here:
From predicting that Donald Trump would become US President to oil reaching $0 a barrel, 'The Simpsons' which has been on air since the late 1980s, have made several predictions.
