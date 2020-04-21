Another prediction gone right: How The Simpsons' creators predicted oil prices would crash to $0 a barrel

Besides the oil price crash, here are other things that The Simpsons predicted

- 16 years ago, they predicted Donald Trump would become US President

- In a 2010 episode, Milhouse predicted that Bengt R. Holmstrom would win the Nobel Prize. It actually happened six years later

- During the 2012 elections, a voting machine proved faulty when votes cast for Barack Obama went to Mitt Romney instead. In a 2008 episode, Homer Simpson went to the voting booths to cast a vote for Obama, but his vote went to McCain.

- "The Simpsons" had smart watches in a 1995 episode, and the first Smart Watch came into existence in 2013

- In a 1998 episode, the Simpsons joked that Fox Studios was a part of Disney, and 21 years later the merger actually took place

Meanwhile, US oil prices rebounded back above zero on Tuesday, a day after futures ended in negative territory for the first time as a coronavirus-triggered collapse in demand leaves the world awash in crude.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate for May delivery was changing hands at USD 0.56 a barrel after closing at - USD 37.63 in New York.

Space is scarce to store oil amid the current glut, meaning there have been few buyers for the commodity.

The May WTI contract closes on Tuesday, and the contract for June delivery is now more actively traded. That enjoyed a modest increase on Tuesday after heavy falls a day earlier, rising to above USD 21 a barrel.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that his administration will look into halting oil imports from Saudi Arabia after oil prices in the United States plummeted into negative.

"We'll look at it," Trump said on Monday when asked if the United States will block Saudi oil shipments into the United States after prices went negative earlier in the day.

Trump also announced that he is planning to add as much as 75 million barrels of oil to the nation's strategic petroleum reserve as the oil prices crashed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

United States oil prices plunged to negative for the first time in history as the demand for energy collapsed in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic.

With space to store oil scarce, US benchmark West Texas Intermediate for May delivery crashed 300 per cent on Monday and ended trading at -$37.63 a barrel.

Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil, is trading around USD 26 a barrel, having plummeted by as much as 70 per cent since the start of January as coronavirus lockdowns have destroyed global demand in crude, Al Jazeera reported.