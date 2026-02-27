Did Tejasswi Prakash Leave Surbhi Chandna In Tears? Drama Unfolds At MX Player's Psycho Saiyaan Promo Event

Tejasswi & Surbhi Clash |

What exactly happened between Tejasswi Prakash and Surbhi Chandna? It appears that something must not be good between the two actresses. Recently, significant drama reportedly unfolded during the promotional event of Psycho Saiyaan on MX Player.

According to reports, Tejasswi arrived late to the event and allegedly refused to participate in a joint promotional interaction with Surbhi. This sparked speculation about a possible fallout between them. However, the exact reason behind the incident remains unclear.

What Happened Between Tejasswi Prakash & Surbhi Chandna?

As per a report by The Indian Express, Tejasswi was initially scheduled to participate in a joint interview with Surbhi for MX Player. On the day of the promotional interview, Surbhi arrived at the venue with Anud Singh Dhaka. They reportedly waited for Tejasswi for hour.

Tejasswi was said to be running late due to a wardrobe issue. However, as minutes turned into hours, she did not arrive. Later, her publicity team reportedly informed the media that she would not be attending the event.

Subsequently, after discussions between Tejasswi’s publicist and the MX Player publicity team, it was conveyed that the actress was not willing to conduct a joint interview with Surbhi. Reports suggest that she declined to participate as long as Surbhi was part of the interaction.

When contacted, the MX Player team stated, “Tejasswi and her team were informed about the lineup two days in advance; however, they raised no objections at the time. It was only at the eleventh hour that this concern was brought to us, leaving us in a difficult position.”

Why Was Surbhi Chandna Crying?

After considerable back-and-forth discussions, Tejasswi eventually arrived at the venue and went straight to the makeup room. Her team then reportedly communicated the situation to Surbhi, who was later seen leaving the room in tears. Anud Singh Dhaka was also said to be upset about the entire episode.

Eventually, Tejasswi proceeded to conduct the interviews. So far, neither Tejasswi nor Surbhi has addressed the matter.