Did South Korean Model Kim Jong-Suk Die By Suicide At 29? Family Issues Official Statement

South Korean model Kim Jong-Suk passed away at the age of 29, and it was confirmed by his family on June 6. The news left his fans and friends shocked, and while the reason behind his death has not been shared yet, speculations were rife that he might have claimed his own life.

Several reports surfaced online linking Jong-Suk's death to a disturbing incident that took place in Hanam, Gyeonggi-do, around the same time. As per reports, the incident involved a young man jumping off the roof of a tall building after a heated altercation with his girlfriend.

While the police have not revealed the identity of the man who died by suicide, netizens spotted uncanny similarities between the timing and the age of the individual involved in the incident and Jong-Suk's death, and wondered if the man who jumped off the building was actually Jong-Suk.

Amid the increasing chatter, Jong-Suk's family has now issued an official statement, urging people to not indulge in spreading misinformation. His elder sister took to social media and wrote, "We are in the middle of funeral preparations, overwhelmed and heartbroken. But I’m seeing so many baseless and false claims spreading across online communities. At first, we chose not to respond, hoping Jong-Suk could rest in peace. But now, it has gone too far."

"I’ve requested the removal of these articles. We will soon release a summary of the police recording and a statement from the friend who was with him at the time," she added.

Calling the speculations "false", she stated that they were causing her family "immense pain".

About Kim Jong-Suk

Kim Jong-Suk started off as a model in 2014 and his first gig was for an online shopping mall. He then jumped leaps and bounds, courtesy his charming looks and personality, and he grabbed eyeballs on social media as well.

He later went on to become the face of several men beauty brands, and in 2022, he bagged his first reality show, Skip Dating. Reports stated that Jong-Suk was now planning to step into the Korean entertainment industry, but his dreams were cut short.