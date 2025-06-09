 Did South Korean Model Kim Jong-Suk Die By Suicide At 29? Family Issues Official Statement
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDid South Korean Model Kim Jong-Suk Die By Suicide At 29? Family Issues Official Statement

Did South Korean Model Kim Jong-Suk Die By Suicide At 29? Family Issues Official Statement

South Korean model Kim Jong-Suk passed away at the age of 29, and it was confirmed by his family on June 6. While the reason behind his death has not been shared yet, speculations were rife that he might have claimed his own life. Reacting to the reports, his sister wrote, "I’m seeing so many baseless and false claims spreading across online communities."

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 11:27 AM IST
article-image

South Korean model Kim Jong-Suk passed away at the age of 29, and it was confirmed by his family on June 6. The news left his fans and friends shocked, and while the reason behind his death has not been shared yet, speculations were rife that he might have claimed his own life.

Several reports surfaced online linking Jong-Suk's death to a disturbing incident that took place in Hanam, Gyeonggi-do, around the same time. As per reports, the incident involved a young man jumping off the roof of a tall building after a heated altercation with his girlfriend.

While the police have not revealed the identity of the man who died by suicide, netizens spotted uncanny similarities between the timing and the age of the individual involved in the incident and Jong-Suk's death, and wondered if the man who jumped off the building was actually Jong-Suk.

Read Also
The Trunk K-Drama Actress Seo Hyun-Jin Falls Prey To Rental Scam, Poised To Lose Millions
article-image

Amid the increasing chatter, Jong-Suk's family has now issued an official statement, urging people to not indulge in spreading misinformation. His elder sister took to social media and wrote, "We are in the middle of funeral preparations, overwhelmed and heartbroken. But I’m seeing so many baseless and false claims spreading across online communities. At first, we chose not to respond, hoping Jong-Suk could rest in peace. But now, it has gone too far."

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise
Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's Hassan
Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's Hassan

"I’ve requested the removal of these articles. We will soon release a summary of the police recording and a statement from the friend who was with him at the time," she added.

Calling the speculations "false", she stated that they were causing her family "immense pain".

Read Also
Lovely Runner K-Drama Star Kim Hye-Yoon To Return To Big Screen After 3 Years With Horror Movie:...
article-image

About Kim Jong-Suk

Kim Jong-Suk started off as a model in 2014 and his first gig was for an online shopping mall. He then jumped leaps and bounds, courtesy his charming looks and personality, and he grabbed eyeballs on social media as well.

He later went on to become the face of several men beauty brands, and in 2022, he bagged his first reality show, Skip Dating. Reports stated that Jong-Suk was now planning to step into the Korean entertainment industry, but his dreams were cut short.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai:...

Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai:...

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju Shares Disturbing Incident Of Being Escorted Out Of Hospital Female...

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju Shares Disturbing Incident Of Being Escorted Out Of Hospital Female...

Vatsal Sheth & Ishita Dutta Welcome Second Child, Share FIRST Glimpse Of Baby Girl: 'Our Family Is...

Vatsal Sheth & Ishita Dutta Welcome Second Child, Share FIRST Glimpse Of Baby Girl: 'Our Family Is...

Enrique Iglesias Returns To India After 13 Years, Set To Perform In Mumbai: Check Out Dates, Venue,...

Enrique Iglesias Returns To India After 13 Years, Set To Perform In Mumbai: Check Out Dates, Venue,...

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar Starrer Collect A Double-Digit...

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar Starrer Collect A Double-Digit...