Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu fly abroad to treat rare skin condition? Here's the truth

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's manager recently rubbished rumours about the actress suffering from a rare skin disorder.

Samantha's recent foreign trip has sparked a lot of rumours, with many alleging that she is suffering from a rare skin condition. It was earlier said that Samantha travelled abroad to undergo treatment.

In an interview with Indian Express, her manager said, "It’s just gossip." However, he did not delve into the details of her international trip.

It was also reported that Samantha travelling abroad has caused the delay in the production of her upcoming film 'Kushi'. However, the news report stated that the shooting is going on uninterrupted as the filmmakers still have plans to release the movie during the Christmas holiday this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was last seen in the Tamil romantic drama 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

She will next be seen in 'Yashoda' which is a female-centric action movie. In the film, Samantha will be seen playing the role of a pregnant woman.

Samantha will also reportedly star opposite Varun Dhawan in the Hindi adaptation of 'Citadel'.

