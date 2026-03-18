Dhurandhar: The Revenge- PM Narendra Modi's 2016 Demonetisation Speech Draws 'More Cheers Than Ranveer Singh' In Theatres; Netizens React

Dhurandhar: The Revenge- PM Narendra Modi's 2016 Demonetisation Speech Draws 'More Cheers Than Ranveer Singh' |

PM Narendra Modi makes another notable appearance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, this time through his 2016 demonetisation speech. The film shows the iconic moment on a television screen, capturing when currency notes were invalidated and sparking memories among viewers. Fans have already taken to social media, sharing reactions and debating the significance of including this historic speech in the film.

PM Modi in Dhurandhar 2 |

Seeing PM Modi get cheered in the theaters, a user tweeted, "Bruh people are cheering for Modi more than Ranvir Singh in Dhurandhar." Another excited fan commented, "Modi ji made a Cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. You are not ready for this. #Dhurandhar:The revenge."

Bruh people are cheering for modi more than Ranvir Singh in dhurandhar 🫡🫡😂😂 — kushal arvind (@kushalarvindRa2) March 18, 2026

Modi ji made a Cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge 😭. You are not ready for this. #Dhurandhar:The revenge #Premiere — Hemant Shivalkar (@hemant_twt) March 18, 2026

Earlier in the first half of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, PM Narendra Modi is also featured following his 2014 Lok Sabha victory, with the film incorporating a segment of his celebratory speech. The scene captures the atmosphere of political change and optimism that marked the moment, as his address plays in the background, reinforcing the film’s connection to real-world events. This inclusion adds a layer of authenticity to the narrative, reminding audiences of the larger national context during which the story unfolds.