Dhurandhar Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra Defends TV Actors Amid Rohit Roy's 'Dustbin Medium' Remark: 'They Are Amazing'

Mukesh Chhabra Defends TV Actors Amid Rohit Roy Controversy | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Rohit Roy recently sparked a debate with his comments about the television industry, referring to television as a "dustbin medium" and claiming that film stars have a certain level of "style and class" that is often missing among television actors. Roy, who has built a significant part of his career in television, faced criticism over his remarks.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra has now reacted to the comments and praised television actors for their professionalism, discipline and dedication.

Mukesh Chhabra Reacts Rohit Roy's Television 'Dustbin Medium' Remark

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday, September 13, Chhabra wrote, "Most of the actors we have found are from television, and I truly believe television actors are amazing. They have an incredible memory, they work every single day, they are extremely professional, they adapt quickly, and they know how to handle the demands of the job."

He added, "The discipline, dedication, and commitment they bring to their work is something I deeply admire. I love all actors, but I think I have a little extra love for TV actors. Just a thought. Sunday feelings."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Although Chhabra did not specifically mention Rohit by name, his post came amid the criticism surrounding the actor's remarks and was widely seen as a response to the ongoing discussion.

What Did Rohit Roy Say?

Having spent years working in television, Roy also spoke about the importance of maintaining a certain public image. “You have to conduct yourself with a certain amount of grace and dignity. You can't do hoo-haa and make stupid comments because you know the paparazzi is there,” he said.

During his appearance on the Kindle Cast YouTube channel, he also described television as a “dustbin medium” and suggested that television actors do not always have the same level of class and style associated with film stars. His remarks subsequently drew reactions from people associated with the industry.

As of now, Rohit Roy has not reacted to the criticism surrounding his remarks.